    Hook, Line & Sinker wins international award for Creative PR and Communications Experts of the Year

    Issued by Hook, Line & Sinker
    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    The eighth annual Corporate Vision Small Business Awards has crowned Cape Town’s PR and Marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) as ‘Creative PR & Communications Experts of the Year 2024’.
    Hook, Line & Sinker wins international award for Creative PR and Communications Experts of the Year

    The UK-based Business Awards celebrate the innovation and resilience of small businesses and entrepreneurial excellence worldwide. By recognising their dedication and achievements, the awards showcase the invaluable contributions of these successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to the global economy.

    South African small businesses employ an estimated 50% to 60% of the workforce, propelling growth, and business development. Corporate Vision’s own research indicates a strong consumer preference for shopping with small businesses, with 73% of respondents in a US survey believing that they offer superior service and a better, more personalised customer experience. 

    HLS won the 2024 award for its exceptional customer growth and service, creativity, and innovation. Established in 2019, just six months before Covid-19, the agency has grown from strength to strength in popularity and revenue, doubling staff and clients. Five years later, the business has flourished due to its forward-thinking approach to marcomms, supporting some of the world’s biggest power brands across Africa and Europe.

    In 2023, the company scooped silver for South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy of the Year at the Prism awards. It also won the Best Technology category and was the only agency awarded for the Healthcare category of 2023 (silver). 

    In addition, HLS founder, Adam Hunter was shortlisted as a finalist in Business Partners Limited’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023, which received more than 250 entries from across the country. 

    “2024 is our biggest growth trajectory to date, with the second half of the year seeing several new account wins including global software brand, Cisco; international hotel chain, the Radisson Hotel Group; the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and leading motor vehicle insurance company, Motorvaps,” explains Emma Rijkers, business unit director at HLS.

    “We are honoured to receive the Global Small Business Award at such a pivotal moment in our journey. This recognition highlights not only our exponential growth in both our team and client base but also our commitment to setting new standards in the PR industry. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on delivering innovative strategies that empower brands worldwide to thrive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

    Rijkers adds that with five new staff hires in the months of August and September, HLS is well-positioned to deliver even more exceptional results for clients and solidify its position as a leading PR and communications agency with global reach. “This award is a testament to our ability to compete at the highest level and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

    For more information about HLS and the agency’s award-winning services, visit www.hooklinesinker.biz or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

