    Jaguar Land Rover appoints new communications manager

    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    LR South Africa has announced the appointment of Izak Louw to the position of communications manager for the South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) markets.
    Izak Louw | image supplied
    Izak Louw | image supplied

    A seasoned professional with extensive experience in marketing, public relations and product management within the automotive industry, Louw will head up PR and Communications for JLR South Africa.

    A true automotive enthusiast, some of his career highlights include managing the SA Land Speed Record project in 2015 as well as curating some of the most memorable market-specific limited edition JLR models, including bespoke Range Rovers and Jaguars.

    Carmen Slade, communications and client experience director, JLR South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa:

    “Izak’s appointment not only fortifies the PR and communications function, but it also brings continuity, leveraging his 13-year tenure at JLR, with a strong track record of delivering successful product launches and managing comprehensive PR strategies.

    “Izak will work closely with his colleagues and external stakeholders to advance JLR’s position as a leading global luxury brand.”

    Louw’s appointment to his new position is effective immediately.

