Jaguar Land Rover appoints new communications manager
A seasoned professional with extensive experience in marketing, public relations and product management within the automotive industry, Louw will head up PR and Communications for JLR South Africa.
A true automotive enthusiast, some of his career highlights include managing the SA Land Speed Record project in 2015 as well as curating some of the most memorable market-specific limited edition JLR models, including bespoke Range Rovers and Jaguars.
Carmen Slade, communications and client experience director, JLR South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa:
“Izak’s appointment not only fortifies the PR and communications function, but it also brings continuity, leveraging his 13-year tenure at JLR, with a strong track record of delivering successful product launches and managing comprehensive PR strategies.
“Izak will work closely with his colleagues and external stakeholders to advance JLR’s position as a leading global luxury brand.”
Louw’s appointment to his new position is effective immediately.