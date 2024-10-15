Jaguar Land Rover appoints new communications manager

LR South Africa has announced the appointment of Izak Louw to the position of communications manager for the South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) markets.

Izak Louw | image supplied

A seasoned professional with extensive experience in marketing, public relations and product management within the automotive industry, Louw will head up PR and Communications for JLR South Africa.

A true automotive enthusiast, some of his career highlights include managing the SA Land Speed Record project in 2015 as well as curating some of the most memorable market-specific limited edition JLR models, including bespoke Range Rovers and Jaguars.

Carmen Slade, communications and client experience director, JLR South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa:

“Izak’s appointment not only fortifies the PR and communications function, but it also brings continuity, leveraging his 13-year tenure at JLR, with a strong track record of delivering successful product launches and managing comprehensive PR strategies.

“Izak will work closely with his colleagues and external stakeholders to advance JLR’s position as a leading global luxury brand.”

Louw’s appointment to his new position is effective immediately.