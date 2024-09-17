Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
    Crocs and Clockwork partner to deliver innovative PR and activations

    Issued by Clockwork
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    Clockwork is thrilled to announce its partnership with Crocs, the iconic global footwear brand. Together, Clockwork and Crocs will collaborate on two influencer and activations to elevate the brand's presence in the South African market.
    "We are excited to be working with Crocs," said Sergio Santos-van Vuuren, managing director: Reputation and Influence at Clockwork. "The brand's iconic status and commitment to innovative style make it an exciting partner. We look forward to continuing to collaborate on creative and impactful campaigns that will drive engagement and resonate with Crocs lovers all over South Africa."

    Recent successes

    Menlyn Store Relaunch

    The Menlyn Store Relaunch was a successful event to celebrate the reopening of the revamped Menlyn store, attracting 90 influential fashion figures and 10 key media representatives. Guests enjoyed a personalised experience The event saw an impressive turnout and garnered significant coverage on prominent media platforms, solidifying the activation as a resounding success.

    Height Collection Brunch

    The Height Collection Brunches, hosted in Johannesburg and Cape Town, were each attended by 100 influential guests. The brunches offered distinctive, interactive experiences with activities like beading and heat pressing, allowing guests to personalise their Crocs and other items. Clockwork’s hands-on approach encouraged extensive social sharing and engagement. The generated content achieved a combined social reach of nearly eight million, perfectly capturing the 'More Extra Than Ever' essence of Crocs' height collection.

    Looking ahead

    The success of these activations has secured Crocs’ positioning in the South African fashion and lifestyle markets, laying a robust foundation for future projects led by Clockwork. The agency is poised to drive further growth and engagement for the brand and looks forward to subsequent collaborations.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
