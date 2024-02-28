Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator

Canal Plus, the biggest shareholder, earlier this month offered to buy the rest of the company.
It held a 31.67% stake at the time which rose to 35.01% shortly afterwards, topping a 35% threshold where a mandatory offer is required.
Its offer of R105 per share was rejected by the board of MultiChoice, saying it significantly undervalued the group.
"The panel rules that Canal+ must take immediate action to comply with the requirements of.. the (Companies) Act and the regulations by making a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders of MultiChoice," the Takeover Regulations Panel (TRP) said in its ruling.
Canal Plus had argued it was not required to make a mandatory offer as MultiChoice's memorandum of incorporation restricts foreign companies from holding more than 20% of the broadcaster's voting rights.
The TRP rejected this argument.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/