Media News South Africa

    Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator

    By Nqobile Dludla
    28 Feb 2024
    South Africa's takeover panel has ruled that French media company Groupe Canal+ SA is required to make a mandatory offer immediately to buy shares of pay-TV company MultiChoice that it does not already own, MultiChoice said on Wednesday.
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Canal Plus, the biggest shareholder, earlier this month offered to buy the rest of the company.

    It held a 31.67% stake at the time which rose to 35.01% shortly afterwards, topping a 35% threshold where a mandatory offer is required.

    Its offer of R105 per share was rejected by the board of MultiChoice, saying it significantly undervalued the group.

    MultiChoice will pay settlement of $37.3m to Nigerian tax authorities

      8 Feb 2024

    "The panel rules that Canal+ must take immediate action to comply with the requirements of.. the (Companies) Act and the regulations by making a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders of MultiChoice," the Takeover Regulations Panel (TRP) said in its ruling.

    Canal Plus had argued it was not required to make a mandatory offer as MultiChoice's memorandum of incorporation restricts foreign companies from holding more than 20% of the broadcaster's voting rights.

    The TRP rejected this argument.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Next
    Let's do Biz