AI and toddlers bring Ackermans' new Baby of the Year competition campaign to life

An innovative approach to its new campaign for its Baby of the Year competition reflects Ackermans' commitment to staying relevant and engaging within the retail landscape.

(Image supplied) Ackermans uses AI - Ackermans Intelligence - and toddlers to bring its new campaign life

The heritage brand uses AI - Ackermans Intelligence - and toddlers to bring its new campaign to life.

“In light of the current global conversations around the use of AI and creativity and what it means for us as humans, we set out to purposefully tackle this topic through this new content piece,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief of marketing at Ackermans.

Ackermans and its agency Retroviral also brainstormed and considered the question, ‘Who would founder, Gus Ackerman, ask for advice on his company?’ The answer: toddlers of course.

Together, AI and toddlers brought the Ackermans Baby of the Year competition to life.

Resonates in a meaningful way

Recognising the need for a fresh and bold concept, she says they knew they needed to develop something that not only captures Ackermans brand essence but also resonates with their customers in a meaningful way.

“We believe now more than ever, we should celebrate connection and joy.

“As a leading retailer in baby and kids’ apparel, our product offering is designed with play in mind, and we want to encourage parents to engage and cherish these unique and special moments with their little ones.”

Layered in social commentary

She also talks about how AI is the biggest debate in creative circles now, and whether AI will render our colleagues and peers redundant.

“Coupled with that we question our obsession with screen time and reduced presence and play.

“Ackermans Intelligence is a fun and quirky piece, yes, but it’s also layered in social commentary about us rediscovering our humanity.

That’s what will give humans the creative edge. We say don’t lose your inner child or opportunities to play.”

Lasting impressions

To bring this concept to life, Ackermans teamed up with media personality, Sne Dladla who interacts with some of South Africa’s most delightful babies – each showcasing their confidence, creativity, playfulness and views.

Dladla traded in the tablets with children's content to give us a glimpse into this never-before extensive sit-down with the little stars in the hopes of unpacking what they think of the world around them and what intrigues them.

After the sit-down, it’s safe to say the candidates left a lasting impression.

A celebration

Through the Baby of the Year competition, Ackermans hopes to celebrate the joyful and precious moments that parents and caregivers alike share with their babies that truly embody Ackermans Intelligence in their day-to-day life.

“The competition allows parents to celebrate their bundles of joy in true Ackermans style.

“This year, the stakes are high as Ackermans searches for those charming personalities who love to have fun, express themselves and of course have a lot to say,” Pretorius explains.

The competition asks parents to enter following these steps:

Step 1: Dress your baby in a cute Ackermans outfit

Step 2: Take a picture or video of your baby showing off their unique personality in their cute Ackermans outfit

Step 3: Upload your picture or video using the hashtag #MyAckermansBaby2024 on your Facebook, TikTok or Instagram

Step 4: Tag Ackermans and follow Ackermans on all social platforms

Ackermans has over 700 stores across Southern Africa.