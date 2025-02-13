Marketing & Media Advertising
    ACA to host AI in Advertising Forum: Exploring impact, innovation, and industry readiness

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    19 Feb 2025
    Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept — it’s here, and it’s reshaping the advertising and creative industries at an unprecedented pace. But beyond the headlines and hype, what does AI really mean for agencies, brands, and marketers? How is it already being used? What are the legal, ethical, and creative implications? And most importantly, how can industry professionals stay ahead of the curve?
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) will host an AI in Advertising Forum on 13 March 2025 at the WPP Campus in Johannesburg. This action-packed afternoon will bring together leading voices from across the AI and advertising landscape — from agency leaders and brand pioneers embracing AI to the computer scientists engineering the very algorithms driving this transformation.

    This forum will tackle key barriers to AI adoption in advertising, including:

    • The scope of AI in advertising today and where it’s headed.
    • Trust, legality, and ethical considerations - when and how to use it responsibly.
    • AI tools, techniques, and technologies already in use by leading companies.
    • The cost, efficiency, and human impact of AI in the marketing industry.
    • Practical next steps for integrating AI into your work and staying competitive.

    Ideal for agency leaders, marketers, creative professionals, educators, technologists, and strategists, the event offers a rare opportunity to step beyond your organisation’s challenges and engage with like-minded professionals navigating similar questions.

    Event details

    Date: 13 March 2025
    Time: 12h30 – 17h00
    Venue: WPP Campus, Woodmead
    Cost: R150 ACA Members / R200 non-ACA Members

    For more information contact az.oc.asaca@ens or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399.

    Limited space available. Speaker line-up and ticketing details will be announced soon via ACA social platforms.

