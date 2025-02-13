Subscribe & Follow
ACA to host AI in Advertising Forum: Exploring impact, innovation, and industry readiness
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) will host an AI in Advertising Forum
This forum will tackle key barriers to AI adoption in advertising, including:
- The scope of AI in advertising today and where it’s headed.
- Trust, legality, and ethical considerations - when and how to use it responsibly.
- AI tools, techniques, and technologies already in use by leading companies.
- The cost, efficiency, and human impact of AI in the marketing industry.
- Practical next steps for integrating AI into your work and staying competitive.
Ideal for agency leaders, marketers, creative professionals, educators, technologists, and strategists, the event offers a rare opportunity to step beyond your organisation’s challenges and engage with like-minded professionals navigating similar questions.
Event details
Date: 13 March 2025
Time: 12h30 – 17h00
Venue: WPP Campus, Woodmead
Cost: R150 ACA Members / R200 non-ACA Members
For more information contact az.oc.asaca@ens or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399.
Limited space available. Speaker line-up and ticketing details will be announced soon via ACA social platforms.
