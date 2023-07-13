Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_HOT 102.7FMAFDAHybrid Media ConsultingDemographicaDentsuBataeMediaEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalInvibes AdvertisingDash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


2 Afda films competing at Durban International Film Festival 2023

13 Jul 2023
Earle HolmesBy:Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
Afda is proud to announce that two Afda Durban films have been selected to compete in the Isiphethu student programme at the Durban International Film Festival 2023.
2 Afda films competing at Durban International Film Festival 2023

Congratulations to the cast and crew of the 2022 honours graduation film, Winterslaap, directed by Leandros Brown and Daniel Howells and the 2022 Experimental Festival film Catch My Baby, directed by Luyanda Ngcobo on their selection.

"I'm beyond proud of the students who put so much effort into the two productions that have been selected for DIFF. Catch My Baby was wrought after the terror of the Durban riots left the KZN community in deep shock. The team decided to use one of the most disturbing and iconic moments when a woman threw her baby out of a window of a building that had been set on fire so that the baby could be saved. Photographers captured that moment which represented the innocence which was under attack by brute force during the riots. The team worked so hard, to find the woman whose baby it was, to document the awful moment of an unspeakably terrifying time."

"Winterslaap was made by the Honours team who set their sights very high to make a stylised film in black and white which tried to define the hardships endured by members of a family through the bitter winter in the Karoo, or similar fictional place. They succeeded in making a film which has powerful imagery and unforgettable moments of performance."

"Both sets of cast and crew gave their best to produce two remarkable works. I'd like to commend their lecturers who guided the students to a place where they could excel. None of this could have happened without their expertise and guidance." says Afda Durban Dean, Dr Janet van Eeden.

Catch My Baby has received a lot of critical attention and acclaim. It was nominated for the DStv Content Creator Awards in 2022. It will also be screened on the 'IsiPhethu on Tour' during the film festival. IsiPhethu on Tour is an outreach programme which takes place during the festival at 5 different community centres.

The Isiphethu programme is aimed at young, emerging, community arts filmmakers. Its commitment is to develop and promote an industry-relevant programme, in alignment with the curatorial strategy of the annual Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) at the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN).

The Isiphethu programme plays a significant role in the skills development value chain and is a key driver of social transformation and economic empowerment in the film industry.

The Isiphethu programme was born out of a commitment to provide skills and training to young aspiring filmmakers and expose new audiences to filmmakers that represent South African demographics.

Since 2016 the CCA has catered for micro-budget films as part of the DIFF programme, by 2018 the idea to merge the DIFF industry programme and other activities at the CCA took shape creating a bridge between the University, emerging filmmakers, their community and the industry.

NextOptions
Earle Holmes
Earle Holmes' articles

About Earle Holmes

PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
    AFDA
    AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
    Read more: DIFF, Durban International Film Festival, AFDA, student films, AFDA Durban



    Related

    Afda students take all 3 podium places at The South African Student Film Competition 2023
    AFDAAfda students take all 3 podium places at The South African Student Film Competition 20232 days ago
    Afda alumnus Lemogang Tsipa is Shaka
    AFDAAfda alumnus Lemogang Tsipa is Shaka24 May 2023
    Afda alumna Ofentse Thinane is new SABC1 channel boss
    AFDAAfda alumna Ofentse Thinane is new SABC1 channel boss18 May 2023
    3 Afda films selected for the Cilect Prize 2023
    AFDA3 Afda films selected for the Cilect Prize 20233 Feb 2023
    The annual Afda Graduation Festival 2022: Showcasing the future of the creative economy
    AFDAThe annual Afda Graduation Festival 2022: Showcasing the future of the creative economy14 Nov 2022
    Afda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award
    AFDAAfda lecturer Abduragman Adams receives Ministerial Award4 Nov 2022
    Afda staff, students and alumni bag 6 Simon Mabhunu Sabela awards
    AFDAAfda staff, students and alumni bag 6 Simon Mabhunu Sabela awards29 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: A scene from Delville Wood
    Diff presents Isiphethu International Student Film Festival12 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz