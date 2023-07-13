Carbon1 and SeenThis announce partnership to revolutionise digital advertising in South Africa

Carbon1 is helping to advance sustainability in the digital supply chain with SeenThis' adaptive streaming technology.

SeenThis, the adaptive streaming technology specialist, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Carbon1 in South Africa. This collaboration aims to empower South African brands by delivering faster, high-quality digital advertising while significantly minimising carbon emissions.

Together, Carbon1 and SeenThis are paving the way for more sustainable media practices, prioritising both the user experience and overall advertising performance.

SeenThis’ proprietary streaming technology allows advertisers to stream high-resolution, bandwidth-friendly video content replacing the traditional, more cumbersome ad serving methods. This results in reduced data usage and energy consumption, leading to a smaller carbon footprint when compared to the use of conventional advertising technology.

As a result, a growing number of advertisers are seeing the benefits of more carbon-efficient campaigns at a time when there is increasing focus on the need to deliver digital experiences in more sustainable and efficient ways.

SeenThis is also fully compatible with all of the existing ad serving and programmatic platforms and supply sources in South Africa, so it can be instantly deployed by agencies and advertisers currently buying and serving digital media.

Joe Steyn-Begley, managing director of Carbon1 expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are extremely excited to collaborate with SeenThis and leverage its ground-breaking creative technology. Not only does it provide brands and agencies with a remarkable solution to minimise their carbon footprint from digital advertising and become more sustainable, but it also increases campaign performance and audience attention."

Energy efficiency and the rapid loading of data are particularly relevant in South Africa, where an ongoing energy crisis, known as ‘load shedding’, regularly results in widespread national blackouts. Alongside this, the high cost of data for users is also a challenge which SeenThis technology helps to address through bandwidth-efficient streaming.

Nick Titmus, GM UK at SeenThis adds: “Together with Carbon1, we aspire to create a brighter digital future in South Africa where creativity, performance and sustainability walk hand-in-hand. By combining SeenThis streaming technology with Carbon1’s in-market expertise, we can inspire, change and revolutionise the way brands and media agencies deliver digital advertising, whilst championing performance and digital sustainability.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the digital advertising landscape, emphasising the importance of sustainability and a more environmentally-conscious industry. By partnering with SeenThis, Carbon1 is at the forefront of driving positive change; demonstrating that brands can achieve outstanding results and minimise their environmental impact.