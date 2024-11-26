Huawei's Petal Ads and Futuretech collaborate to provide digital advertising solutions across Africa

Petal Ads is partnering with Futuretech, one of Africa’s advertising solutions providers to empower businesses with advanced technology-led advertising solutions to drive digital growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Source: © LinkedIn LinkedIn Petal Ads at DMEXCO in 2023. In China, its footprint includes 530 million MAU

Huawei's mobile-first digital advertising platform, Petal Ads has around 90 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) in the MEA region.

"Our partnership with Futuretech is an important milestone for Petal Ads as we expand our services in South Africa and the wider African region,” says William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa eco-development and operation.

This collaboration strengthens Huawei's presence in African markets as well as enhances campaign effectiveness by combining Futuretech's deep knowledge of the local media landscape with Huawei's cutting-edge advertising technology.

Hu emphasises Petal Ads’ role in shaping the future of digital advertising in Africa, "As businesses increasingly rely on mobile platforms to engage with consumers, it is crucial that they have access to the most advanced tools available.

“Petal Ads offers advertisers the ability to optimise their campaigns in real-time, making their marketing efforts more agile and effective.

He adds,” By working with Futuretech, we are bringing these capabilities to the African market, ensuring businesses across the region can benefit from advances in advertising technology."

Futuretech Media, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dubai, has a presence in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Lagos.

It spearheads the evolution of digital marketing by delivering connected solutions that transcend traditional boundaries.

Boye Balogun, CEO of Futuretech says their journey to this point has been filled with diligent planning, thoughtful discussion, and a deep exploration of the synergies that exist between Futuretech Media and Petal Ads.

“Through this partnership, we will leverage our complementary strengths to not only achieve our business goals but to exceed them.

“We will embark on new projects, explore uncharted territories, and create value that will resonate with our customers and employees.”

The partnership enables Petal Ads to expand in Africa while empowering African businesses to reach local audiences more effectively and gain global exposure, including in China.