Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonAsk AfrikaDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingStudent VillageOgilvy South AfricaWavemakerESETSHAREit GroupMediaHeads 360EverlyticHot 102.7FMJacaranda FMVERVEBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Intern Brand Strategist Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Senior Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Agency Account Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Hunter Johannesburg
  • Social Media Specialist Somerset West
  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • DTP/Graphics Designer Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Wunderman Thompson reveals world's most inspiring brands for 2022

    4 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
    Tech giants Google, Apple, Samsung and Amazon remain at the top of the pack - yet 30% of the 2022 top 100 brands are new entrants to the listing
    Wunderman Thompson reveals world's most inspiring brands for 2022

    Google, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon are the most inspiring brands in the world, according to Wunderman Thompson’s ‘Inspire Score: Top 100 2022’, released this month.

    Now in its third year, the Inspire Score is Wunderman Thompson’s proprietary diagnostic tool which measures a brand’s inspiration status and uncovers the brand attributes that fuel business growth through their ability to inspire people. The study proves that inspiring brands are able to grow their market share more quickly and charge a higher premium for their products and services than their competitors.

    Google once again takes the top spot as the most inspiring brand in the world today. Apple, Samsung, and Amazon remain in the top four for the second year running, cementing their position as powerful inspiration engines thanks to their ability to place themselves at the centre of people’s lives – and stay there. Colgate has taken the fifth spot for 2022 as they strive to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet.

    Parusha Partab, group strategy director at Wunderman Thompson South Africa, said: “Since its inception, Wunderman Thompson South Africa has leveraged the insights provided by the both the Inspire global study and diagnostic tool to offer the ambitious brands we service an acute understanding of their ranking and opportunities for growth.

    Every year the anticipation of the Inspire Score Top 100 ranking has increased as it offers us a clear reflection of the best performing brands for the year, as well as an insight into the next years dominant trends. With brand growth becoming increasingly contested this becomes a competitive advantage as we can see which brands can grow their market share more quickly and charge a price premium."

    Other key insights from the study include:

    • There have been strong gains for mobility brands such as Tesla and Uber as the world has opened up again post-Covid, with a large number of automotive brands also featuring in the Top 100
    • Social media brands have also seen gains, showcasing their role in animating people’s lives and social interactions - physical as well as virtual. The inspiring power of brands such as Instagram and WhatsApp also continue to grow, with TikTok making the Top 100 for the first time this year
    • Streaming brands continue to inspire, too. Netflix is now in the Top 20, and Disney+ is a new entrant in the Top 100 – out-inspiring even its master brand
    • Impulse brands have done well, perhaps because life is becoming a bit more spontaneous again, and beer, spirits and treats have all risen

    The ‘Inspire Score: Top 100’ was first launched in 2020 as part of Wunderman Thompson’s global brand study, Inspiring Growth; the world’s largest ongoing research project into inspiration. This explores why brands need to be inspirational, how inspiration drives growth and what brands can do to inspire their customers. Meanwhile, the annual list of the Top 100 Most Inspiring Brands in the World tracks and analyses the brands that are best at inspiring their customers; revealing how inspiration affects a brand’s ability to drive growth in market share and command a price premium.

    NextOptions
    Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

    Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
    Read more: Google, Samsung, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, WhatsApp, Tesla, Uber, Parusha Partab, TikTok, Wunderman Thompson, Wunderman Thompson

    Related

    Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.
    The PRC launches digital currency based on Google analytics4 hours ago
    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups
    New WhatsApp update includes Communities feature for groups22 hours ago
    Stars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay
    Primedia BroadcastingStars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay1 day ago
    Breach: How the next generation are consciously disrupting the world
    Student VillageBreach: How the next generation are consciously disrupting the world1 day ago
    Source © Ion Chiosea It’s important not to get distracted by platform metrics, but to rather stay focused on the post click results
    Why you should focus on verified end results, not just platform metrics1 day ago
    Source: © Tobias Dziuba Amazon is a live and complex environment and each country comes with its own complexity
    How to succeed on Amazon2 days ago
    4 advantages your small business has over Amazon and how to capitalise on them
    4 advantages your small business has over Amazon and how to capitalise on them27 Oct 2022
    TDMC takes the lead
    TDMCTDMC takes the lead27 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz