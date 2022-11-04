Capitec launches #LetsStartToday campaign

Capitec has launched the #LetsStartToday campaign that allows people to pin a dream (such as buying a car, starting a business, or owning their first home) on an interactive digital map.

According to Capitec the map called the Great South African Dream Board – is a first-of-its-kind in the banking space. After people pin their dreams on the board the bank will then select a dream every month over the next year and partner with the dreamer to make it a reality.

Behaviour change

“We want to reinspire every South African to want to live better by realising their dreams and ultimately create a nation of rebels who can change the country for the better. These rebels are our youth, entrepreneurs, and working mothers who defy the constraints of circumstance, challenge the status quo, fight for a new future and inspire generations after them with new ways of thinking,” says Francois Viviers, group executive: marketing and communications at Capitec Bank.

Viviers says South African households are no longer saving regularly, primarily when no goal is associated with it. However, the digital bank says its campaign will encourage a much-needed behavioural shift towards saving.

Fulfilling a dream

“A South African survey conducted in January this year among 2,702 respondents indicated that most people (76%) save less than 15% of their salaries, while 35% said they don’t save at all. So, we realise there's an even greater need to inspire South Africans to start saving to live better. Whether the dream is to travel, study, or buy a new home, saving is a practical path to achieving it,” adds Viviers.

Through its campaign, the bank will post daily financial tips on its social media pages to help South Africans get started on their way to saving towards achieving their dreams. In addition, every Friday in November, the bank will gift a few lucky users who can demonstrate how these tips have helped them live better with vouchers to treat themselves for a job well done.