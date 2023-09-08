E! Africa now available on DStv Access

E! Entertainment Television has announced that E! is newly available on DStv Access (Channel 124). Extending beyond the DStv Premium and Compact packages to DStv Access, E! will now be accessible to a much larger audience, bringing many more viewers unrivalled access to Hollywood and the best of US reality television.

The channel is now available on DStv Access. Source: Supplied.

“We’re thrilled that our DStv Access Customers will now receive the wide range of compelling pop culture and reality content that the E! Entertainment channel has to offer,” says Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment channels.

DStv Access subscribers can look forward to brand new series including the premiere of Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture. In the special honoring black excellence, E! – in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media – explores the influence of Black culture and how perseverance, excellence and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed culture forever. Executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the special event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture is set to premiere on Sunday, 1 October on E! Other new series and seasons will be announced in the coming weeks.

Further, Access subscribers can now tune in to the compelling content line-up from E! including NBCUIN & DTC’s original production, the double Safta-winning Celebrity Game Night Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning NBC series Hollywood Game Night, each episode is a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities competing in raucous challenges led by host Anele Mdoda and team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath.

Other programming now available to Access viewers include Botched, E! News, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Nikki Bella Says I Do, Vanderpump Rules and Watch What Happens Live – among others.