Africa


Final deadline extension for Assegai Awards 2023!

8 Sep 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The highly anticipated Assegai Awards 2023 are just around the corner, and we have some thrilling news to share with all the talented marketers and creative minds out there. The final deadline for submissions has been extended until 14 September 2023. Yes, you read that right! This is the final extension, giving you more time to showcase your groundbreaking campaigns and be a part of this prestigious event. So, gather your ideas, polish your entries, and get ready to shine!
Final deadline extension for Assegai Awards 2023!

Your opportunity to shine:

With the final deadline extension until 14 September 2023, you now have a greater chance to showcase your outstanding achievements. This is the perfect opportunity to highlight your most remarkable campaigns, creative concepts, and strategic executions. Whether you excel in digital marketing, direct mail, social media initiatives, or any other form of direct and interactive marketing, the Assegai Awards is the ideal platform to be recognised for your hard work and ingenuity.

The Assegai Awards 2023 final deadline extension until 14 September 2023, is fantastic news for all the talented marketers and creative enthusiasts out there. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your remarkable achievements, gain industry recognition, and connect with like-minded professionals. So, dust off your best campaigns, put your creativity into overdrive, and submit your entry to the Assegai Awards. Good luck and may your marketing prowess shine brightly.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

