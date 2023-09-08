Final deadline extension for Assegai Awards 2023!

The highly anticipated Assegai Awards 2023 are just around the corner, and we have some thrilling news to share with all the talented marketers and creative minds out there. The final deadline for submissions has been extended until 14 September 2023. Yes, you read that right! This is the final extension, giving you more time to showcase your groundbreaking campaigns and be a part of this prestigious event. So, gather your ideas, polish your entries, and get ready to shine!

Your opportunity to shine:

