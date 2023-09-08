Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBataBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Rihanna returns to Puma as creative director of Fenty x Puma, launches The Avanti

8 Sep 2023
Global icon Rihanna and sports company Puma have officially launched their newest product franchise together. Rihanna returns to the brand as the creative director of Fenty x Puma with a multi-year partnership and several product launches in the pipeline.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The return of Fenty x Puma blends Puma’s deep history and heritage in sport with Rihanna’s iconic stature as a leader in music, culture and fashion. The Fenty x Puma Avanti, the first footwear franchise of the partnership, is an unconventional mix of two Puma icons blending the high-quality leather design of the King football boot with the outsole of the heritage running shoe, Easy Rider.

Rihanna and Puma have a history of launching disruptive fashion takes on sport styles over the course of their relationship together – starting in 2015 with the iconic Creeper. Rihanna and Puma launched several footwear and apparel collections over the course of 2015 – 2018, including the Fenty x Puma trainer, the Fenty x Puma fur slide, and much more. With four fashion shows in both New York and Paris, Fenty x Puma served as a catalyst for Puma’s brand impact and relevance over the past decade.

Source: Instagram.
Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty

23 Jun 2023

Rihanna’s love of football coupled with the sports’ great influence off the pitch served as the starting point for this footwear franchise. Rihanna’s take of this classic style paves the way for a new era of sport fashion collaborations with Puma.

Image supplied
Image supplied

In addition, it was important to both Rihanna and Puma to ensure that this launch be offered to the entire family - delivering a collection that looks as arguably cool on kids as it will on their parents. Worn by legends and now remixed by Rihanna herself, the Avanti is also being offered as a unisex shoe for both adults and kids.

“I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic.” said Rihanna.

“It’s been such an exciting start to our partnership,” said Maria Valdes, chief product officer at Puma. “We spent time together opening up the Puma archive and identifying the right product that spoke to Rihanna. The Avanti is a Puma classic with a unique and iconic point of view on terrace. I’m very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together.”

Image supplied
Image supplied

The Fenty x Puma Avanti is a fashion take on the football trend with buttery soft vintage leather, a fold over tongue with a debossed and printed gold-foil Fenty and Puma Cat logo. With a gum outsole and leather footbed, the details of the Avanti nod to Puma’s deep history and heritage in the sport of football. The black and white version is complimented by a chrome execution with laser etched logos and leather chrome details.

As creative director, Rihanna’s first Fenty x Puma campaign – shot by Dennis Leupold with a set design inspired by the pentagon shape and stitching on a football – features notable names including Rihanna, A$AP Nast, Pure, Felix Mallard as well as two young kids.

NextOptions
Read more: Puma, Rihanna

Related

Image supplied. Puma has opened a United Warriors pop up store for the duration of the Netball World Cup being hosted in Cape Town
Puma opens Netball World Cup United Warriors pop up store25 Jul 2023
British Vogue editor announces March 2024 as his last edition
British Vogue editor announces March 2024 as his last edition25 Jul 2023
Source: © Freestocks The UN Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook for fashion marketers and communicatros
UN Sustainable Fashion Communication Playbook launches for communicators29 Jun 2023
Source: Instagram.
Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty23 Jun 2023
Puma expands store footprint to Pietermaritzburg
Puma expands store footprint to Pietermaritzburg2 Jun 2023
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 1
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 18 May 2023
Alice Aedy, Andrew Burgess, Jade Roche and Luke Jaque-Rodney. Source: Supplied
New Puma project gives young changemakers a seat at the sustainability table20 Apr 2023
Source:
#SuperBowl2023: Here is what a $7m ad looks like10 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz