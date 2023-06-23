Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty

Music superstar and business mogul Rihanna is stepping down from her role as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Source: Instagram.

She is being replaced by former CEO of Anthropologie Group, Hillary Super.

According to Vogue, Rihanna will remain executive chair.

In an interview with 40 Over 40, Super said she wants to be a relatable leader.

“I take my responsibility as a role model very seriously. It is important to be able to visualize your future and I hope that I am helping the young women on my team do that [by] being a strong, kind, relatable leader but also by being resilient and fearless when things don’t go as planned,” said Super.

Savage X Fenty is a partnership between LVMH, Rihanna and several investors.