Africa


Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty

23 Jun 2023
Music superstar and business mogul Rihanna is stepping down from her role as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.
Source: Instagram.


She is being replaced by former CEO of Anthropologie Group, Hillary Super.

According to Vogue, Rihanna will remain executive chair.

In an interview with 40 Over 40, Super said she wants to be a relatable leader.

GLOBAL

Pharrell Williams takes the reins as Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director
Pharrell Williams takes the reins as Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

15 Feb 2023

“I take my responsibility as a role model very seriously. It is important to be able to visualize your future and I hope that I am helping the young women on my team do that [by] being a strong, kind, relatable leader but also by being resilient and fearless when things don’t go as planned,” said Super.

Savage X Fenty is a partnership between LVMH, Rihanna and several investors.

