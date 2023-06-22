Abbott's uninterrupted streak: 398th consecutive quarterly dividend declared

The board of directors of Abbott Laboratories (Pty) Ltd recently declared a quarterly common dividend of USD 51 cents per share.

Source: Supplied.

This marks the 398th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable by 15 August 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on 14 July 2023.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Abbott’s portfolio of technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Its 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Abbott Laboratories South Africa is headquartered in Gauteng.