SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches

Millions of sport-loving South Africans will have a collective sigh of relief after The South African Breweries (SAB) through Mzansi's national beer, Castle Lager, announced that, together with another corporate, it has inked a partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that will enable the public broadcaster to televise the key matches live during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SAB’s chief executive officer, Richard Rivett-Carnac. Image supplied.

SAB’s chief executive officer, Richard Rivett-Carnac said “The opportunity to partner with our national broadcaster to provide access for all South Africans to the Rugby World Cup and foster national unity as we back the Boks was an easy decision to make.

SAB has a great heritage and history in sports sponsorships across various sporting codes. At a time where our country is facing many challenges, the Rugby World Cup provides us an opportunity to unite and be reminded of the very best of what it means to be proud South Africans.”

A total of 16 matches will be broadcast live by the SABC, including the opening ceremony and opening match, all Pool B matches that the Springboks participate in, two quarter-final matches, one semi-final match, and the final and closing ceremony. All the Springbok matches in the tournament will be televised.

The matches will be televised live on SABC 2 television channel as well as key radio stations.

SAB’s timely investment to help secure the broadcasting rights of the 2023 Rugby World Cup matches, was finalised with the SABC on the eve of the commencement of rugby’s much-anticipated global showpiece which kicks off on Friday, 8 September 2023.

The partnership will ensure that all South Africans will have an opportunity to witness their national heroes as they look to conquer the world in the much-anticipated tournament.

“We are delighted that we are able to partner with the national broadcaster to give South Africans the opportunity to cheer for and rally behind their national heroes during a tournament of this magnitude. We share with pride, as the nation’s favourite beer, this joyous occasion where the power of sports will once again be on full display.”

“This partnership gives expression to Castle Lager’s brand ethos of ensuring that our national heroes feel the support of the Rainbow Nation every time they step out onto the field. Through this partnership, Castle Lager will play a role in ensuring that rugby fans across the length and breadth of this beautiful country will be able to witness live every tackle, every scrum and every penalty by the Boks! ” says South African Breweries vice president for marketing, Vaughan Croeser.