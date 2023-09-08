Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

PromiseProvantageTopco MediaRogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaJoe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


HOT 102.7FM switches colours to back the Boks

8 Sep 2023
HOT House in Northriding will be decked out in green and gold for the next seven weeks as HOT 102.7FM supports the national team in preparation for their Rugby World Cup title defense in France.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

That means the traditional red, black and yellow colours of the station will be rebranded green and gold for the duration of the World Cup, and feature on all marketing collateral, as HOT 102.7FM rolls out a range of initiatives in support of the Boks.

Proud

“We’re proud of our colours and what they mean to the identity of the station, so the decision to rebrand for just the next seven weeks wasn’t taken lightly,” says Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM.

“But, a Rugby World Cup only comes round every four years and it’s just one of the many ways we wanted to show our support for our boys.”

With this in mind, there’s no piece of music that invokes a sense of rugby nostalgia and fond South African World Cup memories more than the PJ Powers and Ladysmith Black Mambazo version of ‘World in Union’ from the 1995 tournament.

Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

24 Aug 2023

It was the soundtrack to that World Cup and what better way to revisit that iconic tournament than by having Powers live in the Bok-branded HOT 1027 Breakfast studio, singing ‘World in Union’ and celebrating the release of a remixed version of the track in collaboration with DJ Cosher, days before the start of this year’s tournament.

“If you were in the studio right now, you would honestly think kick-off was tonight,” said Powers.

“These guys have gone all out and you would think we’ve already won the World Cup, which is a good thing! We’re full of Springboks, we’re full of HOT 102.7FM, and we’re full of ‘Go, South Africa!’”

Music

Video of Powers singing World in Union in the HOT 1027 Breakfast studio is available on the HOT 102.7FM Facebook – the perfect way to take a trip down memory lane and get fired up for the World Cup!
“We love our nostalgia and that’s why we love playing the very best ‘Old Skool’ music,” says Madurai.

“All we need now is for our boys to follow the example of Francois Pienaar, John Smit and Siya Kolisi’s squads of 1995, 2007 and 2019, and bring the trophy home again!”

Not only will HOT House be lit up in green and gold for the next seven weeks, but HOT 102.7FM listeners can also look forward to a host of World Cup-related content in the station’s featured shows, including in-studio appearances from some of rugby’s biggest names, regular updates in its sports bulletins, and a series of World Cup-focused interviews in Friday evening’s HOT Sport 60 with Betway sports show, hosted by Dylan Rogers.

NextOptions
Read more: world cup, rugby, radio, Springboks, Hot 102.7FM

Related

The Loeries has annolunced top international creatives for 2023 international jury presidents. (L to r:) Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis Groupe France, Geet Rathi, creative director, Area 23, Brad Reilly, McCann Enterprise chief creative officer, Shannon Washington, US CCO R/GA, and Paul Chan creative leader, Cheil
Top international creatives for Loeries 2023 juries presidents2 days ago
Switch Energy unveils new Marula & Litchi flavour in commemorative Springbok can design
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch Energy unveils new Marula & Litchi flavour in commemorative Springbok can design3 days ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Capital Legacy's will ad hits home
#OrchidsandOnions: Capital Legacy's will ad hits home22 Aug 2023
The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign2 Aug 2023
Start spreading the news: Hot 102.7FM is sending lucky listeners to New York!
HOT 102.7FMStart spreading the news: Hot 102.7FM is sending lucky listeners to New York!1 Aug 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Cadbury and Wallabies prove dads wrong
#OrchidsandOnions: Cadbury and Wallabies prove dads wrong1 Aug 2023
Siya Kolisi was announced as South African Tourism's new brand advocate on Thursday. Source: Supplied.
Siya Kolisi is South African Tourism's new global brand advocate28 Jul 2023
Tseliso Rangaka is chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. Source: Supplied.
#Cannes2023: Tseliso Rangaka on the Mount Olympus of advertising25 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz