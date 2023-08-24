TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

The 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award has been awarded to Paa Kwesi Asare, a Ghanaian television and radio presenter.

Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

The award was created in 2015 to honour the memory of Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who was known for his commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and authentically.

Asare, who has worked at television station, TV3, since 2016, is thrilled to have won the Komla Dumor Award.

“This is arguably the most prestigious award for any African journalist, and I am honoured to be in the company of such incredible previous winners. Komla Dumor was a true pioneer in African journalism, and it’s a great privilege to be following in his footsteps,” he says.

As part of the Award he will be given the opportunity to further develop his journalism skills through training, workshops, and mentoring with leading BBC journalists and will spend three months working with BBC News teams in London across television, radio, and online.

“This award gives me the motivation to continue striving for excellence in my career, and I am excited to use this platform to amplify African voices and tell the stories that matter to our continent,” adds Asare.

A rising star in African journalism

The judges were impressed by the quality of Asare’s journalism, his ability to grasp complex topics and explain them clearly, and his commitment to telling stories that matter.

“We are delighted to welcome Asare to BBC News. He is a rising star in African journalism. A passionate advocate for African stories, we are excited to have him join the BBC to continue Komla Dumor's legacy of telling the stories that matter to Africa,” says Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services and director of the BBC World Service.

Previous winners include Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (Zambia), Victoria Rubadiri (Kenya), Solomon Serwanjja (Uganda), Waihiga Mwaura (Kenya), Amina Yuguda (Nigeria), Didi Akinyelure (Nigeria) and Nancy Kacungira (Uganda).