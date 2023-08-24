Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellMpact PlasticsUrban Brew StudiosAWIEFKantarLocation BankBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaTDMCFox Networks GroupCREATESA.TVeatbigfishInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TV and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

24 Aug 2023
The 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award has been awarded to Paa Kwesi Asare, a Ghanaian television and radio presenter.
Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award
Image supplied. Television and radio presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win the Komla Dumor Award

The award was created in 2015 to honour the memory of Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who was known for his commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and authentically.

Asare, who has worked at television station, TV3, since 2016, is thrilled to have won the Komla Dumor Award.

“This is arguably the most prestigious award for any African journalist, and I am honoured to be in the company of such incredible previous winners. Komla Dumor was a true pioneer in African journalism, and it’s a great privilege to be following in his footsteps,” he says.

As part of the Award he will be given the opportunity to further develop his journalism skills through training, workshops, and mentoring with leading BBC journalists and will spend three months working with BBC News teams in London across television, radio, and online.

“This award gives me the motivation to continue striving for excellence in my career, and I am excited to use this platform to amplify African voices and tell the stories that matter to our continent,” adds Asare.

Source:
Calls for applications: Sanef announces international mentorship programme

18 Aug 2023

A rising star in African journalism

The judges were impressed by the quality of Asare’s journalism, his ability to grasp complex topics and explain them clearly, and his commitment to telling stories that matter.

“We are delighted to welcome Asare to BBC News. He is a rising star in African journalism. A passionate advocate for African stories, we are excited to have him join the BBC to continue Komla Dumor's legacy of telling the stories that matter to Africa,” says Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services and director of the BBC World Service.

Previous winners include Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (Zambia), Victoria Rubadiri (Kenya), Solomon Serwanjja (Uganda), Waihiga Mwaura (Kenya), Amina Yuguda (Nigeria), Didi Akinyelure (Nigeria) and Nancy Kacungira (Uganda).

NextOptions
Read more: journalism, media, BBC, Radio presenter, television presenter

Related

Source: © African Development Bank Group Harare, Zimbabwe. Sanef has joined the global media community of journalists, expressing their concern on media freedom in the run-up to the Zimbabwe elections
Sanef joins international call for media freedom in run up to Zimbabwe elections3 days ago
Source:
Calls for applications: Sanef announces international mentorship programme18 Aug 2023
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa
Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa14 Aug 2023
Source:
Wan-Ifra and Reporters Without Borders form committee to develop AI Media Charter28 Jul 2023
Big tech and journalism: Principles for fair compensation
Gordon Institute of Business ScienceBig tech and journalism: Principles for fair compensation25 Jul 2023
Source: © DStv Derek Watts has announced that he will not be returning to Carte Blanche
Derek Watts calls it a day after 35 years with Carte Blanche24 Jul 2023
Independent Media broadens retrenchment scope
Independent Media broadens retrenchment scope20 Jul 2023
Image supplied. A media training workshop on violence against women in elections (VAWIE) was hosted by The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)
Zimbawe media workshop on violence against women in elections6 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz