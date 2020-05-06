Killing Eve to premiere with Facebook Watch party this week

When the award-winning spy-thriller series Killing Eve premieres in South Africa this Wednesday, 6 May 2020, viewers will not only be able to watch it on Fox (DSTV 125 and StarSat 131) at 8.45 CAT but also, in a first for Fox Africa, on Facebook earlier in the evening.

TV Plus, will be hosting an exclusive watch party for audiences to enjoy the season premiere of Killing Eve , giving South African audiences more opportunity to enjoy the start of this highly-anticipated series.







TV Plus’s editors and TV experts will be on hand during the watch party to offer exclusive insights, tidbits and commentary as viewers are taken through the internationally acclaimed spy thriller.





Killing Eve stars Golden Globe®, Sag® and Critics’ Choice Award-winner Sandra Oh, well-known for her leading role in Grey’s Anatomy , and Emmy® and Bafta-winner Jodie Comer. Nominated for the Best Drama Television series at the Golden Globe® Awards, two years in a row, the broadcast of season one will lead directly into the second and third seasons of this gripping production.



Based on the novels by Luke Jennings and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve centres on two distinctly different women. Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.



Sandra Oh in her role as Eve Jodie Comer in her role as Villanelle

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse. This series, which combines brutal mischief making and pathos, is filled with sharp humor, originality and high stakes action.





How to tune in:



Facebook:

DSTV: Channel 125

StarSat: 131 on DTH, 70 on DTT (215 on DTT in Uganda)



For further information, kindly contact:



Jenny Griesel

Jenny Griesel Communications

Tel 083 406 3444 / az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej



