D&AD announces 2020 programme

After announcing earlier this year that the 2020 D&AD Awards would go ahead in a digital capacity due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the organisation has revealed that the shortlists and pencils will be revealed online in May, June and July 2020. Alongside this, there will also be a talks programme which will take place online over a 9-week period.

Image supplied.

As the world undergoes an unprecedented change, it is only right that D&AD Awards change with it. We have always highlighted great work and inspired creative excellence, and we will continue to do so this year despite the difficult times we find ourselves in. Each year, D&AD Awards receive a high calibre of entries from across the globe that demonstrates creative brilliance at its best, and 2020 is no different. We look forward to celebrating the highest level of creative work and supporting our creative industries.

Recent events have shone a spotlight on the value of thinking creatively and innovatively. Our industry has already demonstrated great creativity in the face of the virus, and D&AD feel that it is more important than ever to celebrate the work we do. Alongside our awards schedule, we are excited to host a series of panel discussions, Q&As, and interviews with some of the industry’s leading creative practitioners. These sessions will provide insight into the breadth and diversity that is at the heart of the creative industries and look ahead to what creativity will mean in the future.

D&AD’s jurors are assembling virtually to review each piece of work. Scaled-down physical judging sessions are still due to take place in July for Book Design, Graphic Design, Magazine & Newspaper Design, and Packaging Design, where in-person judging is critical.While hosting a 2020 ceremony is not possible, D&AD will be celebrating the winners in a social campaign designed by Studio Dumbar and will be staging a programme of online discussions, Q&As and interviews with the judges and winners to inspire, galvanise and drive forward creative thinking. This includes insight panels with the 2020 judges, Q&As with jury presidents and Behind the Work sessions with the winners to interrogate the components of creative excellence.The shortlists and pencils will be announced via the D&AD website and social channels. Key shortlist dates include. Pencils will be announced on. To accommodate in-person judging, Book Design, Graphic Design, Magazine & Newspaper Design, and Packaging Design shortlists will be announced onThe Black Pencils, the highest accolade in the creative industry, Collaborative Pencils and Rankings will be announced on. A full list of the results announcement dates is detailed below and can also be found on the D&AD website. The schedule of the talks will be available soon.Kate Stanners, D&AD president, commented:Tim Lindsay, D&AD chairman, commented: