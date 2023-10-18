Industries

OFM continues to shine!

18 Oct 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
Two of OFM's behind-the-scenes magic-makers, Motlatsi JayBee Makhalemele and Jaco de Waal, have been recognised for their hard work and dedication. They were recently announced as finalists in the SA Radio Awards 2023 - in the Commercial Radio Content Producers Category. Makhalemele is the producer of The Joyride (Mondays to Fridays 3pm to 6pm), and De Waal produces the Good Morning Breakfast (Mondays to Fridays 6am to 9am. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 2 December.
OFM continues to shine!

According to OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe, the nominations are a great recognition for the hard work OFM’s producers put into the two drive programmes. “The nods also showcase the effort that the Good Morning Breakfast and The Joyride put into entertaining audiences across the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, and Vaal.”

OFM CEO Nick Efstathiou says: “The SA Radio Awards is regarded as the pinnacle acknowledgement of great radio delivery and entertainment to your car radio, home radio or your office radio, judged by our peers. OFM entered amazing content and initiatives this year for the SA Radio Awards. I am super proud of all the entries we submitted. We are on point with our strategy with what OFM does. #BePresent and #WithinReach.

“I want to congratulate Tim Thabethe and his radio team for the two nominations received. To Jaco de Waal and Motlatsi JayBee Makhalemele, congratulations on being nominated as Best Producers in the Commercial Radio Category. The OFM Management team are very proud of them.”

For more information email: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Read more: OFM, Nick Efstathiou, Tim Thabethe

