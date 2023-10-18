The Digital Media Collective appoints strategic account director Zandile Dlamini

Zandile Dlamini

“Zandile came to a meeting to discuss a potential collaboration and we knew she was somebody we wanted to keep talking to. Aside from her obvious abilities, her energy and enthusiasm are just amazing,” says Cheryl Ingram, founder of TDMC.

Cheryl’s gut feel is known to be razor sharp and it wasn’t long before strategic business director Nicola Ashe had also met Dlamini and concurred that she would be an asset to TDMC.

Thanks to her background in television and radio production and copywriting, Dlamini’s immersion into the fast-paced environment of one of South Africa’s busiest digital media agencies has been seamless and her appointment as strategic account director heralds a direction TDMC has been wanting to take for a while.

“Zandile's appointment will add an additional layer of strength to our extended leadership team as she leverages her expertise to ensure our clients can effectively engage and connect with the black South African consumer. Zandile's intricate knowledge of this market, combined with her creative prowess, will undoubtedly result in innovative and impactful solutions that deliver tangible results for our clients,” adds Cheryl.

Dlamini’s first-hand digital media experience is borne from the management of the 6,900-member strong Facebook group she founded that focuses on the intricacies of 'black hair life'. After discovering that there was very little support for black women around common issues such as natural haircare and challenges like traction alopecia, she embarked on studying for her diploma in hair sciences and is now a qualified trichologist. There is no doubt that her ability to immerse herself in subjects for the benefit of others is an asset she brings to TDMC.

At 34, Dlamini is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead: “I love being a voice for others and am passionate about sharing authentic insights that can be used in a meaningful way for both brands and consumers. I also firmly believe that if you look at something from a fresh angle, you can amplify everyone’s experience, and this is something I really look forward to bringing to TDMC,” she says.

Dlamini says her insatiable curiosity is one of her power skills, and the TDMC team agrees: “I am thrilled to have Zandile Dlamini join our team as a strategic account director,” says Nicola Ashe. “Her vibrant energy, wealth of insights into the black consumer market, and proven track record as a senior copywriter will bring immense value not only to our clients but also to our wider team.”

Dlamini credits her mother, Judy, as a major influence in her life and someone who gave her the courage to apply herself to her passions. “I watched my mom build a successful life, raising myself and my siblings as a single mother, working a job while studying further to eventually rise to deputy director general in the KZN Department of Education – she is what drives me to keep at it,” she says.

As TDMC moves into quarter four of 2023, they do so with a fortified team, a slew of new project activations and rollouts, and strength in knowing they are building an even more meaningful offering for their clients.

“We are South Africa’s only female-founded e-commerce agency and understand the importance of diversity and inclusivity in every aspect of our business,” says Cheryl. “By authentically diversifying our team, we are better positioned to understand and address the unique needs and aspirations of our clients and their target audiences and are excited to witness the positive impact that Zandile will bring to both our agency and the wider industry.”



