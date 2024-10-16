Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AFDANew MediaMedia24 LifestyleDentsuThink Digital AcademyOrnicoPrimedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolLoeriesKantarCorrelateOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Website in a week

    Issued by TDMC
    16 Oct 2024
    16 Oct 2024
    Award-winning local digital media agency The Digital Media Collective leans into their development and creative wheelhouse and launches a trustworthy seven-day website solution for South African SMEs.
    Website in a week

    ‘If you’re not on the web, you don’t exist’ is the often-daunting sentiment virtually all business owners hear at some part of their journey. And for many who are in the micro business or service-provision realm and not on an online retail quest, amplifying your online business presence via a website and social media channels is yet another to do on a long list. “Over the past few years, in both our professional and personal capacities, our team has noticed a gaping hole in terms of good looking, well-functioning web pages for companies that range from long standing plumbing businesses to local hairdressers, Mom and Pop shops and new enterprises that inevitably put day-to-day operations ahead of their online development,” says Duncan Colville, development director at The Digital Media Collective (TDMC).

    Colville explains that barriers to entry for small business owners include overwhelm due to outdated websites, perceived budget constraints and sheer paralysis regarding new digital undertakings, with the result that invariably businesses fall further down Google rankings and more out of would-be consumer’s line of vision. The solution? A one-stop-solve developed by the TDMC development team that is both cost-effective and can be implemented in just seven days.

    Simple, smart, succinct

    TDMC’s Web in a Week delivers a fully functioning, streamlined, five-page template-based Wordpress website that is Google-aligned (with both Google Analytics 4 and Google My Biz integration) and is customised according to a business’s specific brand identity. “Each website features rich, responsive design and is optimised to function across any devices, each also contains an integrated lead capture tool and is optimised with basic SEO to get any business in Google’s line of search,” explains Colville who explains that his team of developers is able to leverage their deep experience of current methodologies and best practices to create each superior yet reasonably priced site.

    Expert-led solves

    TDMC is one of the country’s leading digital media specialist agencies, with a footprint in numerous sectors, ranging from finance to FMCG, and while they have multi-million Rand accounts in their stable, at the heart of their business lies an innate desire for local businesses to thrive. “Our Web in a Week offering highlights our belief that any business can and should have access to effective online real estate, it’s also a fantastic challenge for our digital development team to use their skills sets to create high-functioning yet affordable solutions for businesses,” Colville says.

    Affordable and achievable

    A ‘Website in a Week’ sounds like a marketing gimmick but Colville is confident in his teams’ abilities to deliver. “The offering relies on the client providing us with the necessary content and branding elements and once these are signed off, we are ready to go,” he says. The cost for the basic five-page package is R10,000 all-in and there are options for additional integration and services support with Meta Performance Advertising, as well as Google Advertising and Shopify elements. TDMC doesn’t host said websites, opting to advise clients on recommended hosting platforms instead and offering a 30-day after-sales support structure for clients: “Our offering means we’ve created a created a value destination for your business but you will still need to do the legwork to keep the site up to date as your services morph and if you get to a point where you want to expand then we will happily lean in again,” says Colville.

    As an award-winning digital media agency with over 120 clients, why enter this seemingly lesser silo? Colville elaborates: “We see website development and its supporting social media components as essential services and wanted to develop a product that could empower businesses and service providers to operate more efficiently and ultimately win more work for themselves; improved online presence is better for business and that’s part of building better local communities – something that’s fundamentally important to us at TDMC.”

    Website in a Week enquiries can be directed to az.oc.cmdt@ofni.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TDMC
    We are a close-knit team of digital marketing and Shopify experts based in South Africa and the United Kingdom. As one of 4 accredited Shopify experts in South Africa, we work with over 130+ online retailers to deliver a holistic e-commerce and digital marketing solution, gearing their brands for success in a competitive online space.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz