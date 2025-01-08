6 key trends shaping digital marketing in SA in 2025

As South Africa stands at the crossroads of digital transformation, the marketing landscape is undergoing a seismic shift.

For businesses and brands to remain relevant and reap the rewards of this transformation, they need to focus on embracing trends and innovations and meeting the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Cheryl Ingram, CEO of TDMC (The Digital Marketing Collective). TDMC is one of South Africa’s leading e-commerce and performance marketing agencies, with offices in Durban and Cape Town. With over 20 years’ experience in digital marketing, Ingram has helped numerous businesses achieve sustainable growth through innovative digital strategies. Here she shares her perspective on the key trends that are set to shape the industry in 2025.

1. AI-powered personalisation takes centre stage

The market is experiencing a remarkable transformation in how businesses connect with consumers, with AI playing an increasingly vital role and directly impacting engagement.

“At TDMC, our data shows that companies implementing AI-driven personalisation are seeing up to 30% improvement in customer engagement rates,” says Ingram. The role of AI is expected to become even more significant in 2025, becoming a 'non-negotiable necessity' for all businesses, regardless of size.

The unique blend of first-world technology adoption in urban centres alongside emerging market dynamics in rural areas sets the South African market apart. “This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for marketers to create adaptive AI solutions that meet the needs of these diverse market segments,” says Ingram.

2. Mobile-first optimisation

“With South Africa’s mobile penetration rate projected to reach 95% by 2025, we’re seeing a definitive shift toward mobile-first strategies,” says Ingram. Brands need to ensure that they are creating seamless mobile access to their websites and that they are instilling confidence in their customer once they get there.

“At TDMC, we’re already helping clients optimise for this reality by ensuring that their content, e-commerce websites, payment options and customer service are seamlessly integrated to deliver an excellent mobile experience for consumers.”

3. Maximising voice search adoption

With 11 official languages, the adoption of voice search in South Africa presents unique opportunities for brands – as well as challenges. Ingram says successful brands will be those who manage to overcome obstacles and optimise multilingual voice search, incorporating local dialects and colloquialisms into their SEO strategies.

4. Surge in video marketing

“Short-form video content is more than just a trend, it is becoming the primary medium for brand storytelling,” says Ingram. “Our research confirms this, indicating that South African consumers are spending 40% more time watching video content compared to two years ago.”

With this in mind, Ingram says the industry can expect continued growth in micro influencer collaboration, an uptick in shoppable video content and an increase in the use of vernacular content in video marketing.

5. Focus on sustainability and purpose-driven marketing

Local consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the circular economy as well as key environmental and social issues. Research shows that 67% of local consumers prefer brands that show genuine commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, so this will be high on the agenda as brands plan their strategies for 2025.

“With the online selling and shopping platform for pre-loved clothes, Yaga, now tracking as the 19th most downloaded app in South Africa and the likes of Zara launching their preloved platform internationally, we can expect to see more brands considering how they can play in this space,” says Ingram.

6. Rise of hybrid retail experiences

The post-pandemic world has created a demand for hybrid experiences that blend digital and physical interactions. “This means the likely emergence of marketing strategies that innovate and integrate digital loyalty programmes with in-store experiences, as well as virtual events with physical touchpoints,” says Ingram. “Consumers can also expect to enjoy AR-enhanced retail experiences and marketing experiences that are community focused and driven.”

Looking ahead, Ingram says brands who embrace digital marketing innovations while nurturing a deep understanding of local market dynamics can expect to reap rewards in 2025. “At TDMC, we're committed to helping businesses navigate this evolution, ensuring they not only adapt to these changes, but thrive in this new digital era,” says Ingram. “Brands need to be forward thinking and stay ahead of the curve – the time to begin laying the foundations for digital marketing success is now.”



