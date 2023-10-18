What your digital agency wishes you knew: 5 tips to being a good client and reaping excellent results

The agency-client relationship can be complicated – but it needn’t be. Like any healthy partnership, it relies on good two-way communication, clear directives, honest feedback and mutual respect. With a solid foundation of understanding and an acknowledgement that you both have the brand’s best interest at heart, brands can flourish and grow.

Nicola Ashe, strategic business director and partner at TDMC

Nicola Ashe is strategic business director and partner at TDMC (The Digital Media Collective), one of South Africa’s most successful digital marketing agencies. Since its launch just over 11 years ago, TDMC has grown its client base to more than 120, including some of the country’s leading e-commerce brands. “TDMC knows and understands the importance of building strong client-agency relationships. We see our biggest success when there is collaboration, transparency and respect from both sides – it helps us build solid campaigns and map out impactful digital strategies,” says Ashe. In short, good clients get good work.

Here Ashe shares five tips to being a good client and reaping excellent results from your agency.

1. Clear communication is key

“Clearly outline your goals, challenges, expectations and any specific requirements from the outset,” says Ashe. Remember, your agency isn’t present at your company’s internal meetings, so you need to clearly outline your requirements. Well executed briefs are essential too. “As well as providing comprehensive briefs it is essential that someone is available for questions or clarifications after the briefing has taken place,” says Ashe. Remember, questions ensure the agency can make informed project recommendations. Assign a member of your team as the touchpoint for your agency, and ensure that they filter questions to the right members of your team and provide timeous feedback to the agency.

2. Trust and collaboration equal excellence

By the time a client signs on with a specific agency, there should have been a rigorous selection process that factors in the agency’s track record and the strength of their team in terms of their ability to meet the client’s requirements. “The next step is to trust the expertise of your agency,” says Ashe. “Be open to their suggestions and collaborate on ideas. A strong partnership often leads to the best results.” Remember, an agency’s success is tied to the success of their clients – so trust the process, share your insights, and enjoy the wins together.

3. Have realistic expectations

One of the most common causes of breakdowns in client-agency relationships is misaligned expectations. In the same way that the agency needs to put in time and effort to know and understand its clients’ brand, clients need to have a better understanding of exactly what they can expect – and when – from their digital marketing partner. “It is important for clients to understand the timeframes and resources required for effective digital marketing efforts,” says Ashe. “They need to set realistic goals and be patient – some strategies take some time to show results.”

4. Give timely feedback

“Provide prompt and constructive feedback on deliverables,” says Ashe. “Timely responses keep projects on track and allow the agency to make necessary adjustments quickly.” Projects lose momentum and opportunities are lost when the agency is forced to repeatedly chase follow-ups and feedback or explain each detail of their strategic planning or thinking.

5. Regular engagement is vital

Engagement shouldn’t end with the onboarding of the agency – regular and consistent contact means everyone can stay aligned, and projects can roll out effectively. “Stay engaged with regular check-ins and updates,” says Ashe. “Participate in strategy meetings and reviews to ensure alignment and to keep the momentum going.”

“The bottom line is that when our clients win, we win,” says Ashe. “At TDMC we work hard to deliver value and create long term client-agency relationships. When our clients trust us to deliver, and actively work to underscore rather than undermine our expertise, the positive results speak for themselves.”



