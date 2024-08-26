Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMLumicoPublicis Groupe AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJoe PublicDUO Marketing + CommunicationsDaily MaverickVicinity MediaAsk AfrikaeatbigfishOgilvy South AfricaMedia24WavemakerClockworkMakeReignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Safeguard and grow brand trust through a strong CMO-CISO partnership

    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024
    While marketing departments want to use AI, customer behavioural data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to personalise customer interactions, they pose significant security risks.
    Source: © 123rf While AI, customer behavioural data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) can personalise customer interactions, they also pose significant security risks
    Source: © 123rf 123rf While AI, customer behavioural data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) can personalise customer interactions, they also pose significant security risks

    “However, marketing and security can preserve brand reputation, ensure data-driven decision-making, and deliver better customer experiences by collaborating on data security and marketing strategies," says Bret Sanford-Chung, managing director, US Marketing Consulting, KPMG LLP.

    79% of CMOs believe the marketing-security partnership is essential to acquire, maintain, and secure customer data for competitive advantage. Yet a third of marketing-security partnerships do not collaborate effectively.

    This is a finding from the Chief Marketing Officer Council's (CMO), in partnership with KPMG, new report, Marketing & Data Security: The Unlikely Brand Building Partnership.

    Safeguard and grow brand trust

    Orson Lucas, principal, cyber security services, KPMG LLP, says, "The research highlights the critical need for collaboration between marketing and security leaders to safeguard and grow brand trust.

    "By overcoming hurdles and deepening their partnership, marketers and security professionals can effectively address rising data privacy and security concerns, preserving brand reputation and ensuring competitive advantage."

    The report examines the marketing and security relationship and how marketing leaders can preserve brand reputation amid rising data privacy and security concerns.

    It says this relationship represents an opportunity for marketers and security pros to deepen their collaboration by overcoming hurdles such as misaligned priorities, inadequate understanding of roles, lack of communication, etc.

    Alignment and collaboration

    “A strong marketing-security partnership preserves brand reputation in an environment rife with privacy concerns, proving a strong security commitment can also help build the brand,” says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

    “Conversely, a weak partnership can lead to data disasters which will erode brand reputation as well as customer and employee trust.”

    Unlocking a modern marketing strategy requires alignment and collaboration between marketing, security and other C-suite peers.

    Key findings

    Key findings of the report include:

    • 79% of marketing leaders said the marketing-security partnership is extremely (44%) or very (35%) important to acquire, maintain and secure customer data for competitive advantage.
    • 33% of marketing-security partnerships are not collaborating effectively.
    • 84% of marketing leaders said AI and machine learning initiatives pose a growing security threat.
    • 32% of less collaborative marketing-security partnerships communicate only during a crisis.

    Strengthening the CMO-CSI partnership

    To strengthen the CMO-CISO partnership, CMOs should:

    • Understand the widespread impact that the marketing-security partnership has on your business, both internally and externally.
    • Get granular when determining what efforts to take to ensure data protection.
    • Prepare to be at the forefront of AI by acutely examining your data collection, storage and usage across functions.
    • Invest in training and education to improve understanding of roles and responsibilities between marketing and security to make communicating easier and more frequent.

    Sanford-Chung adds," "It is important to invest in training and education to improve understanding and communication between marketing and security.”

    Methodology

    The report is based on a survey of over 256 marketing leaders across industries and geographies.

    Additionally, in-depth interviews with executives from Teradata, The Doctor’s Company, PSEG Long Island, Trustwave, and others were conducted.

    Download Marketing & Data Security: The Unlikely Brand Building Partnership here.

    Read more: CMO Council, KPMG, Donovan Neale-May, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer Council, brand trust, security risk, customer information, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz