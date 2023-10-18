UAE agencies collect more metal as LIA announces final categories

In the final category announcements for the London International Awards (LIA) the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agencies collected a further Silver, two Bronze and two Finalists awards.

Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze

Impact BBDO collected another finalist award to take its tally of awards to seven awards, five Gold, one Bronze and one Finalist, making it the most successful of the agencies from the Africa and Middle East region at the LIA.

The Finalist award is also for its Schoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM, which has already won three Golds.

Winners and finalists

The LIA announced its Design, Package Design, Digital, Use of Social Media and influencers, Radio and audio, Creativity in PR, Creativity in Business-to-Business, Integration, Production and post-production and Music Video winners and finalists.

Cateogry: Creativity in PR

Havas Middle East, Dubai:

Bronze in Best Use of Strategic Partnership for Adidas titled Superstar Ravi's



Finalist in Best Local/Regional/National Market for Adidas titled Superstar Ravi's

Category: Integration

Impact BBDO, Dubai: Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility for EBM titled Schoolgirl Newscasters

Category: Production & post-production

Leo Burnett, Dubai: