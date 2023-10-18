Industries

Africa


UAE agencies collect more metal as LIA announces final categories

18 Oct 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
In the final category announcements for the London International Awards (LIA) the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agencies collected a further Silver, two Bronze and two Finalists awards.
Source: Communicate Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze
Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze

Impact BBDO collected another finalist award to take its tally of awards to seven awards, five Gold, one Bronze and one Finalist, making it the most successful of the agencies from the Africa and Middle East region at the LIA.

The Finalist award is also for its Schoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM, which has already won three Golds.

Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze.

Source: © ArabAD The UAE Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded three LIA Gold for itsSchoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM
Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

By 2 days ago

Winners and finalists

The LIA announced its Design, Package Design, Digital, Use of Social Media and influencers, Radio and audio, Creativity in PR, Creativity in Business-to-Business, Integration, Production and post-production and Music Video winners and finalists.

Cateogry: Creativity in PR

Havas Middle East, Dubai:

  • Bronze in Best Use of Strategic Partnership for Adidas titled Superstar Ravi's
  • Finalist in Best Local/Regional/National Market for Adidas titled Superstar Ravi's

Category: Integration

  • Impact BBDO, Dubai: Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility for EBM titled Schoolgirl Newscasters

Category: Production & post-production

Leo Burnett, Dubai:

  • Silver in New Director for Home Centre titled The Homecoming
  • Bronze in Direction for Home Centre titled The Homecoming
  • Finalist in New Director for Home Box titled The Hidden Room
Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
