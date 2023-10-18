The AAXO's Roar Awards are back!

The Association of African Organisers' (AAXO) Roar Awards will take place on 29 February 2024.

This follows a brief hiatus of the Awards. "We believe in the power of recognition and its ability to inspire progress. The Roar Awards are back, serving as a beacon for excellence in our dynamic industry," says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

"This event is more than just an awards ceremony; it is a platform where the industry's finest come together to network, share insights, and raise the industry bar,” adds Paulsen-Abbott.

The Awards celebrate and honour exceptional achievements in exhibition organisation, exhibitor participation, and service excellence. The evening event is a pinnacle event within the exhibition industry.

Rooted in the rewards of respect, opportunities, achievements, and recognition, the Roar Awards not only highlight outstanding accomplishments but also set the stage for elevating industry standards and aspirations for the year ahead.

Finalising categories

At the core of the AAXO Roar Awards is a deep commitment to acknowledging and appreciating excellence in every facet of the exhibition landscape, celebrating the culmination of hard work and dedication and serving as a catalyst for industry growth and advancement.

In preparation for the much-awaited ceremony, AAXO is already hard at work finalising the categories that will once again showcase the best and brightest in the world of exhibitions to be announced in due course.

AAXO is also finalising agreements with a prestigious line-up of local and international judges, who will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring that the Awards are marked by fairness, objectivity, and global perspective.

"We are dedicated to acknowledging not only exceptional exhibitions but also the remarkable efforts and achievements of professionals and teams who contribute to the exhibition ecosystem," Paulsen-Abbott remarks.

Industry professionals are invited to unite, connect, and participate in a grand celebration that embodies the true spirit of the exhibition industry.

Nominations and submissions will open soon