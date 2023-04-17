Architects rally to tackle housing shortage from urban boom

South Africa's rapid urbanisation, with projections of 71% of the population residing in urban areas by 2030, is driving an urgent need for adequate housing and infrastructure. The architectural profession faces critical challenges in meeting this demand, including a housing crisis and insufficient recognition for architects.

"As the demand for proper urban planning and development escalates, so does the need for skilled and competent architects who can contribute to sustainable and inclusive cities,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott from Energy Capital & Power.

“However, the current state of the profession is cause for concern, with various obstacles hindering its progress."

The upcoming 4th annual Architecture South Africa Conference (AZA24) will take place in Johannesburg from 4-7 September, aiming to address these issues by bringing together over 50 experts to discuss solutions for sustainable urban development.

The conference theme Where architecture meets us, the planet, and the future will explore the role of architects in shaping inclusive and liveable cities.

"Another big challenge facing the local architectural profession is the lack of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” Paulsen-Abbott explains.

The development of our cities requires a joint effort from both these sectors, but there is a significant disconnect between them

AZA24 seeks to bridge this gap through collaboration and encouraging architects to showcase their ideas.

The conference will provide a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, empowering architects to contribute to a sustainable future for South Africa.

’Vital opportunity

"This conference is a vital opportunity for the architectural profession to come together, collaborate, and find solutions to the challenges facing our cities,” Daniel van der Merwe, AZA convener.

“By bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, architects can work towards creating more liveable and sustainable cities for all.”

Claire McCusker, president of the South African Institute of Architecture (SAIA), calls for united action to address the housing shortage, spatial inequality, and infrastructure issues facing South Africa.

"AZA 2024 is a call for united action. We know the challenges South Africa faces, lack of sufficient housing, spatial inequality and ailing infrastructure,” she says.

“As architects our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of the end users of the spaces we design, inclusive of everyone in our beautiful country.”

AZA looks to open the discourse on how we can achieve this. Bringing together thought leaders to empower us all for a bright future

AZA24 is a crucial opportunity for the architectural profession to unite, collaborate, and create a brighter future for South Africa's cities and communities.