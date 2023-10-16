Industries

Africa


Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

16 Oct 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded five Gold and one Bronze at the London International Awards (LIA).
Source: © ArabAD The UAE Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded three LIA Gold for itsSchoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM
Source: © ArabAD ArabAD The UAE Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded three LIA Gold for itsSchoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM

Three Gold are for its Schoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM and two Gold are for its Child Wedding Cards campaign, for its client UN Women. The agency also won a Bronze award.

Also from the Middle East region Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh and Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai won a Silver each, and FP7 McCann won Bronze. Leo Burnett was a finalist.

From the Africa region, South Africa’s Ogilvy SA won three awards (Silver, Bronze and Finalist), while Joe Public won two awards (Bronze and Finalist).

Africa and Middle East winners

  • Branded Content & Entertainment: Branded entertainment

    Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Entertainment: Taped or Live TV Event for EBM titled Schoolgirl Newscasters

  • Health and wellness:

    Joe Public, Johannesburg: Bronze in Public Service/Charity/NGO for Amnesty International titled The Real Maternity Issue

    FP7 McCann, Dubai: Bronze in Use of Social Media for Testicular Cancer Society titled Wall Street Balls

  • TV/Cinema and Online Film: TV/Cinema:

    Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Innovative Use of TV/Cinema for EBM titled Schoolgirl Newscasters

    Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg: Silver in Retail for KFC titled Anything for the Taste

  • TV/Cinema and Online Film: Online film

    Leo Burnett, Dubai: Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility for Home Centre titled The Homecoming

    Ogilvy SA won a Bronze Award. Source: YouTube.
    Ogilvy SA, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai and Impact BBDO Dubai awarded at the LIA

    3 days ago

  • Creative use of data

    Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai : Silver in Data Visualization for Kinokuniy, Time to Read

    Source: © Run for Creatives by Creatives
    Source: © Run for Creatives by Creatives Run for Creatives by Creatives

  • Transformative business impact

    Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Community and Government Transformation: Creative Policy for UN Women titled Child Wedding Cards

    Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Community and Government Transformation: Government and Citizen Experience for UN Women titled Child Wedding Cards

    Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Castle Lager titled Bread of the Nation

    Impact BBDO Dubai wins gold at LIA

12 Oct 2023
    Impact BBDO Dubai wins gold at LIA

    12 Oct 2023

  • Ambient & Activation, Print, Poster and Billboard

    Impact DBBO, Dubai: Gold in the Ambient & Activation: Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility category for EBM’s Schoolgirl Newscasters

    Impact DBBO, Dubai: Bronze in the Print Media category for AnNahar Newspaper’s The Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Edition

    Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh: Silver in Creativity in Commerce for HungerStation’s The Subconscious Order

    Joe Public, Johannesburg: Finalist in the Print category for Public Service/Charity/NGO for Amnesty International titled The Real Maternity Issue

    Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town: Finalist in the Billboard category for Innovative Use of Billboard for Volkswagen Automotive Products titled The Blind Spot.

    See all the winners and finalists here.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: advertising, advertising awards, marketing, Joe Public, Ogilvy SA, London International Awards, LIA, TV campaigns, creative agencies, Impact BBDO Dubai

Ogilvy SA won a Bronze Award. Source: YouTube.
Ogilvy SA, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai and Impact BBDO Dubai awarded at the LIA3 days ago
