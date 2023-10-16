Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

Three Gold are for its Schoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM and two Gold are for its Child Wedding Cards campaign, for its client UN Women. The agency also won a Bronze award.
Also from the Middle East region Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh and Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai won a Silver each, and FP7 McCann won Bronze. Leo Burnett was a finalist.
From the Africa region, South Africa’s Ogilvy SA won three awards (Silver, Bronze and Finalist), while Joe Public won two awards (Bronze and Finalist).
Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Entertainment: Taped or Live TV Event for EBM titled Schoolgirl Newscasters
Joe Public, Johannesburg: Bronze in Public Service/Charity/NGO for Amnesty International titled The Real Maternity Issue
FP7 McCann, Dubai: Bronze in Use of Social Media for Testicular Cancer Society titled Wall Street Balls
Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg: Silver in Retail for KFC titled Anything for the Taste
Leo Burnett, Dubai: Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility for Home Centre titled The Homecoming
Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai : Silver in Data Visualization for Kinokuniy, Time to Read
Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Castle Lager titled Bread of the Nation
Impact DBBO, Dubai: Bronze in the Print Media category for AnNahar Newspaper’s The Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Edition
Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh: Silver in Creativity in Commerce for HungerStation’s The Subconscious Order
Joe Public, Johannesburg: Finalist in the Print category for Public Service/Charity/NGO for Amnesty International titled The Real Maternity Issue
Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town: Finalist in the Billboard category for Innovative Use of Billboard for Volkswagen Automotive Products titled The Blind Spot.
