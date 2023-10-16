Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Impact BBDO, Dubai has been awarded five Gold and one Bronze at the London International Awards (LIA).

Three Gold are for its Schoolgirl Newscasters campaign, for client EBM and two Gold are for its Child Wedding Cards campaign, for its client UN Women. The agency also won a Bronze award.

Also from the Middle East region Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh and Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai won a Silver each, and FP7 McCann won Bronze. Leo Burnett was a finalist.

From the Africa region, South Africa’s Ogilvy SA won three awards (Silver, Bronze and Finalist), while Joe Public won two awards (Bronze and Finalist).

Africa and Middle East winners