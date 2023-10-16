Death toll adds up as journalists die in Israel and Palestine conflict

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has confirmed that at least 12 journalists have been killed, two are missing and eight are injured due to the Israel and Palestine conflict.

More than 3,600 people have died in the conflict between Israel and Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, with 10 of those being Palestinian journalists, one Israeli journalist and one journalist in Lebanon.

Important work

Last year, veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the occupied West Bank while covering news on Israeli army raids.

“CPJ emphasises that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator.

“Journalists are making great sacrifices across the region covering this important conflict. Measures to ensure their safety must be taken by all parties to stop this deadly and heavy toll.”

More information

Last week Reuters reported that their video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed alongside six other journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse. The group were reporting close to Alma al-Shaab, near the Israeli border where the Israeli military and Lebanese milita Hezbollah are fighting.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues."

CPJ has a list of the deceased journalists here.