Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Primedia BroadcastingHellopeterOrnicoHoward AudioBoomtownTopco MediaAFDATBWADentsuAdvertising Media ForumMamela MediaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Death toll adds up as journalists die in Israel and Palestine conflict

16 Oct 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has confirmed that at least 12 journalists have been killed, two are missing and eight are injured due to the Israel and Palestine conflict.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

More than 3,600 people have died in the conflict between Israel and Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, with 10 of those being Palestinian journalists, one Israeli journalist and one journalist in Lebanon.

Important work

Last year, veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the occupied West Bank while covering news on Israeli army raids.

“CPJ emphasises that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator.

“Journalists are making great sacrifices across the region covering this important conflict. Measures to ensure their safety must be taken by all parties to stop this deadly and heavy toll.”

More information

Last week Reuters reported that their video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed alongside six other journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse. The group were reporting close to Alma al-Shaab, near the Israeli border where the Israeli military and Lebanese milita Hezbollah are fighting.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues."

CPJ has a list of the deceased journalists here.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: Committee to Protect Journalists, Al Jazeera, Reuters, Palestine, Israel, Hamas, Gaza, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Hanno Botha is Ford SA's marketing communications manager. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Hanno Botha, Ford SA's marketing communications manager11 Oct 2023
Source:
City Press denies 'brown envelope' allegations11 Oct 2023
Source: Reuters.
Global markets navigate tensions amid Gaza siege10 Oct 2023
Gregory Edwards, Sbusiso Gumbi, Iris Fynn and Jolene Roelofse in conversation. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Bridging the gap by empowering African creativity10 Oct 2023
Source:
Israel's sweeping Gaza siege sparks financial market jitters9 Oct 2023
Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina. Source: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian
Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets9 Oct 2023
DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?6 Oct 2023
The ARB ruled that children should not be exposed to the ad. Source: Supplied.
ARB says Fear F*kol billboard must be changed or taken down5 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz