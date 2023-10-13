Ogilvy SA, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai and Impact BBDO Dubai awarded at LIA's

Ogilvy South Africa has won a Bronze award at the London International Awards (LIA) for their Bread of the Nation advertisement created for Castle Lager. This recognition was earned in the Commercial Transformation: Purpose category.
Ogilvy SA won a Bronze Award. Source: YouTube.
Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai got a Silver in Data Visualisation for Kinokuniya titled Time to Read, while Impact BBDO Dubai and UN Women got two Golds in community and government transformation for Child Wedding Cards.
Spirited debate
After days of spirited debate led by Jury President Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, the Transformative Business Impact and Creative Use of Data jury announced the winners.
After scrutinising every piece of work, the jury awarded 35 Statues in Transformative Business Impact and 18 Statues in Creative Use of Data.
The Transformative Business Impact category celebrates creativity that plays an enduring role in transforming a business, including their operations, services, products, internal experiences, and customer experiences. The jury awarded a Grand LIA, 11 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze Statues and four Finalists. Draftline, Shanghai won the Grand LIA this year, for their work created for Corona titled Corona Extra Lime.
The Creative Use of Data recognises work that demonstrates the fundamental role of data in inspiring, powering and enhancing creativity. This year, the jury is proud to announce that the Grand LIA has been awarded to McCann, New York for Where To Settle, which was created for Mastercard. They also awarded seven Gold, eight Silver and two Bronze Statues; five entries attained Finalist status.
The Jury President, Adam Ferrier, shared, “What was interesting about the Grand LIA winners is that they were for big brands that use the infrastructure of their brands to have a massive impact with various communities.”
“In complex categories such as Transformative Business Impact and Creative Use of Data, the value of no pre-judging and the jury members seeing all the work becomes even more apparent and the metal awarded reflects this,” stated Terry Savage, LIA Chairperson.
WINNERS & FINALISTS:
Creative use of Data
AUSTRALIA:
- AIRBAG, Melbourne: Gold in Data-Led Creativity for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix and Silver in Real-Time Data for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix
- Deloitte, Melbourne: Silver in Data Integration for Compass Group Australia titled Meal Vision
- VMLY&R, Melbourne:Gold in Data-Led Creativity for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix
CANADA:
- Citizen Relations, Toronto:Silver in Data Collection and Research for Elimin8Hate titled ReclaimYourName.dic
- Dentsu Creative, Toronto:Gold in Real-Time Data for Skip Express Lane titled Inflation Cookbook and Silver in Data Collection and Research for Skip Express Lane titled Inflation Cookbook
COLOMBIA:
- Grey Colombia, Bogota: Finalist in Data Visualisation for Makro titled Life Extending Stickers
GERMANY:
- Fork Unstable Media, Hamburg:Gold in Data Collection and Research for Jüdisches Museum Frankfurt titled Shoah Memorial Frankfurt and Gold in Data Visualisation for Jüdisches Museum Frankfurt titled Shoah Memorial Frankfurt
ITALY:
- Alkemy, Milan: Finalist in Real-Time Data for Amazon Originals titled The Bad Square
KOREA:
- INNOCEAN, Seoul:Finalist in Data Collection and Research for Hanwha titled Solar Beehive and Finalist in Data-Led Creativity for Hanwha titled Solar Beehive
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, Dubai: Silver in Data Visualization for Kinokuniya titled Time to Read
UNITED KINGDOM:
- McCann London, London:Silver in Data-Led Creativity for Show Racism The Red Card titled Fabric of England and Silver in Data Visualization for Plant Drop titled Smart Plants
- Bronze in Data Visualization for Show Racism The Red Card titled Fabric of England
- Finalist in Data-Led Targeting for Plant Drop titled Smart Plants
UNITED STATES:
- Grey New York, New York: Gold in Data Visualisation for American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) titled Most Beautiful Sound
- McCann, New York: Grand LIA for Mastercard titled Where To Settle and Gold in Data Integration for Mastercard titled Where To Settle
- Wunderman Thompson, New York: Silver in Data Visualisation for Foundation to Combat Antisemitism titled #StandUpToJewishHate and Bronze in Data-Led Creativity for Foundation to Combat Antisemitism titled #StandUpToJewishHate
Transformative business impact
AUSTRALIA:
- AIRBAG, Melbourne: Gold in Commercial Transformation: Specific Sector Innovations for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix and Silver in Commercial Transformation: Brand Manifestation for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix
- Deloitte, Melbourne: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Specific Sector Innovations for Compass Group Australia titled Meal Vision
- Thinkerbell, Sydney: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Creative Operational Transformation for Lion titled Brewery Duty
- VMLY&R, Melbourne: Gold in Commercial Transformation: Specific Sector Innovations for Honest Eggs Co. titled FitChix
BELGIUM:
- Wundermant Thompson Benelux, Antwerp:Silver in Commercial Transformation: Specific Sector Innovations for Vow titled The Mammoth Meatball
CANADA:
- Citizen Relations, Toronto: Silver in Community and Government Transformation: Sustainable Government and Community for Elimin8Hate titled ReclaimYourName.dic
- Edelman, Toronto:Silver in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Dove titled #KeepTheGrey
CHINA:
- Draftline, Shanghai: Grand for Corona titled Corona Extra Lime Gold in Commercial Transformation: Creative Operational Transformation for Corona titled Corona Extra Lime; and Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Corona titled Corona Extra Lime
COLOMBIA:
- Grey Colombia, Bogota:Finalist in Commercial Transformation: Sustainability for Makro titled Life Extending Stickers
- Ogilvy Colombia, Bogotá: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Product Design for Centelsa by Nexans titled Self-Sufficient Food Cart Bronze in Community and Government Transformation: Innovative Community Experience for Centelsa by Nexans titled Self-Sufficient Food Cart
- Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Creative Operational Transformation for Carulla titled The Fresh System and Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Sustainability for Carulla titled The Fresh System
FRANCE:
- BETC Paris, Paris: Finalist in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for CER titled The Lost Ride
- Publicis Conseil, Paris: Silver in Commercial Transformation: Specific Sector Innovations for RENAULT titled Plug - Inn
GERMANY:
- Accenture Song Germany, Hamburg:Silver in Commercial Transformation: Product Design for ekn footwear titled Designed in Bangladesh. Made in Europe; and Silver in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for ekn footwear titled Designed in Bangladesh. Made in Europe.
- HeimatTBWA\Germany, Berlin: Finalist in Commercial Transformation: Sustainability for HORNBACH titled Let Nature Do The Job
HONDURAS:
- Ogilvy Honduras, Tegucigalpa: Gold in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Regal Springs titled Heaven Fish
INDIA
- BBDO India, Mumbai:Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Ariel India titled Silent Separation #ShareTheLoad
- VMLY&R, Mumbai:Silver in Commercial Transformation: Customer Experience for Unilever titled Suvidha Centre and Silver in Community and Government Transformation: Sustainable Government and Community for Unilever titled Suvidha Centre
ITALY:
- LePub, Italy:Gold in Commercial Transformation: Creative Operational Transformation for Heineken titled Bar Experience
- Gold in Commercial Transformation: Sustainability for Barilla titled Passive Cooking
- Silver in Commercial Transformation: Brand Manifestation for Heineken titled Bar Experience
KOREA:
- Cheil Worldwide, Seoul: Gold in Community and Government Transformation: Government and Citizen Experience for A Silent Emergency Call titled Knock Knock
- INNOCEAN, Seoul: Bronze in Community and Government Transformation: Sustainable Government and Community for Hanwha titled Solar Beehive
PERU:
- McCann, Lima: Finalist in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Inca Kola titled The City Of Double Rainbows
SOUTH AFRICA:
- Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Castle Lage titled Bread of the Nation
SPAIN:
- VMLY&R Health Spain, Madrid: Silver in Community and Government Transformation: Sustainable Government and Community for SFBO (Sociedad Franco-Brasileira de Oncologia) titled Dogs Without Borders
THAILAND:
- Edelman Thailand, Bangkok: Gold in Community and Government Transformation : Creative Policy for Dove - Unilever titled #LetHerGrow
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:
- Impact BBDO, Dubai: Gold in Community and Government Transformation: Creative Policy for UN Women titled Child Wedding Cards
- Gold in Community and Government Transformation: Government and Citizen Experience for UN Women titled Child Wedding Cards
UNITED STATES:
- Energy BBDO, Chicago: Bronze in Commercial Transformation: Purpose for Raid titled Certified Care
- McCann, New York:Gold in Commercial Transformation: Customer Experience for Microsoft titled ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture
- Silver in Commercial Transformation: Brand Manifestation for Microsoft titled ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture