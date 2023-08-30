Sharp-eared Virginian wins The 37

The 37, the song guessing competition that kept Central South Africa in suspense for a month, came to a dramatic close when Nadia Jooste from Virginia in the Free State was announced the grand prize winner of R37,000 cash!

On 31 July 2023, OFM announced that as part of our 37th birthday celebrations, we would give listeners the chance to win R37,000 if they could correctly guess which songs were represented by 37 snippets mixed in a montage. The catch – contestants would only be allowed to submit one entry. At first, the montage was only played on air and later released for download online. Some listeners took a chance and entered as soon as they were confident they cracked it, others played it safe and

waited.

After the final clue was released, a deluge of entries were received. Many were correct, but who was first?

On 30 August 2023, it was revealed on OFM’s Good Morning Breakfast show that Jooste, who celebrated her 30th birthday the day before, was the contestant who was first across the line with all 37 songs submitted in the correct order.

“Wow, it’s amazing – thank you!” an overjoyed Jooste, who works as a drawing office coordinator at a mine proclaimed. She indicated that she will be spending her prize money on home improvements.

Jooste explains that she was very committed to The 37 competition. After downloading the crib sheet and staying glued to OFM, she started making notes of what she thought the songs were and got to about 30. “I then listened to OFM on 9 August and my sister and I wrote down all the songs that played. We could then eliminate the songs we had marked as male singers.” Jooste then tuned in again when OFM played The 37 montage clips unmixed but in reverse and picked up on some more songs. “I listened to the songs over and over on my phone until I was certain that the clips did come from them before I entered.”

Jooste’s perseverance paid off and her dedication saw her submit the first correct entry.

“The OFM 37 campaign proves that everyone loves a challenge and with R37,000 in the balance, this was the perfect way to surprise and delight the OFM listener and celebrate OFM’s 37th birthday,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.

“The 37 certainly lived up to OFM’s ‘Showtime’ theme for 2023. It demonstrated that there definitely still is an appetite for the ‘old school’ radio promotion with all the flair and drama but with some modern elements mixed in. It was an absolute pleasure to serve this up for our audience and to see the strategies employed by the contestants. Some reached out and traded answers on social media, while some worked together as groups. It’s really heartening to see how Central SA took up this challenge and had fun with it. Well done to Nadia – a worthy winner indeed!” says content manager, Elzette Boucher-Krüger.

