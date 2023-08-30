Political advertising makes a comeback on X

X, formerly known as Twitter will now allow political advertising from US candidates and political parties.

This is a 180 change from the policies that the platform had prior to Elon Musk's acquisition.

According to reports the social media platform slowly started lifting the ban in January allowing “cause-based ads”.

On Tuesday the company said it would create a global advertising transparency center, which will allow users to be able to see which political ads are being promoted and that it will also prohibit the spreading of misinformation.

This comes after former US president Donald Trump made a return to X after his ban from the platform in 2021.