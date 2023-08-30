Industries

Africa


Political advertising makes a comeback on X

30 Aug 2023
X, formerly known as Twitter will now allow political advertising from US candidates and political parties.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This is a 180 change from the policies that the platform had prior to Elon Musk's acquisition.

According to reports the social media platform slowly started lifting the ban in January allowing “cause-based ads”.

Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com
Threads for web launches as Trump returns to X

By 25 Aug 2023

On Tuesday the company said it would create a global advertising transparency center, which will allow users to be able to see which political ads are being promoted and that it will also prohibit the spreading of misinformation.

This comes after former US president Donald Trump made a return to X after his ban from the platform in 2021.

Source:
Source:
