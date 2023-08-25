Industries

Africa


Threads for web launches as Trump returms to X

25 Aug 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Instagram's X (formerly Twitter) rival Threads is now accessible on a web browser for all active markets, except for Europe.
Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com
Threads for web launches. Source: Meta.com

Threads for web allows users to sign in with their Instagram accounts at threads.net and enjoy various features like adding photos and videos to their posts, replying and reposting other users' content, view and search profiles, and view notifications.

There are, however, limitations. Users can’t edit their profile or share posts to Instagram like on the mobile app.

Source:
Elon Musk wants to remove the block option on Twitter, now X

3 days ago

This news comes as Donald Trump made a return to X after his ban from the platform in 2021.

The .net suffix suggests that Threads will eventually be integrated into the so-called fediverse network of decentralised social media platforms that can interoperate with each other, such as Mastodon and Bluesky.

Like its fediverse counterparts, Threads has struggled to retain users who like text-based social networks. Its daily active users dropped by more than half in a week after launch (49 million to 23.6 million).

The Meta service does still benefit from its easy signup process for existing Instagram accounts and the web app should help to retain users.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: Donald Trump, Instagram, Meta, Threads, Lindsey Schutters

