Africa


Elon Musk wants to remove the block option on Twitter, now X

21 Aug 2023
Elon Musk has announced that the blocking feature on Twitter (now X) will be removed because "it does not make sense."
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

He said users will still be able to block people from directly messaging them.

This is one of Musk’s latest changes to the platform after purchasing it for $44bn last year.

Changes

Recently he changed the famous name and blue bird logo to X.

Currently when users choose to block someone, it stops the appearance of that account's posts in the blocker's timeline and vice versa. Additionally, a blocked account loses the ability to send messages to the blocker and view their posts. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Musk’s plans and that the mute option is sufficient.

Complaints

However many Twitter users have complained that this will lead to stalking and harassment:

According to the BBC removing the blocking feature may violate the terms and conditions of app stores. Both Apple App Store and Google Play have rules that social media apps must allow for users to filter out harassment and bullying.

