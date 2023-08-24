Industries

Africa


Vodacom incentivises VodaPay app use with bonus airtime

24 Aug 2023
Vodacom announced that customers will receive 30% more airtime when they recharge their balance through the VodaPay app. The value-added airtime lasts 365 days and customers can use this airtime to make calls, buy voice bundles, SMSs or convert it into data bundles to access the internet.
Vodacom is working hard to promote its VodaPay app. Source: X.com
Vodacom is working hard to promote its VodaPay app. Source: X.com

“We are excited to give customers additional value in the form of airtime, particularly at a time when the cost of living is high with South Africans facing persistent price pressures. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing value and convenience,” says Rishaad Tayob, consumer business director at Vodacom South Africa

"With the 30% more airtime, we are enabling customers to experience and enjoy connectivity, productivity and entertainment in line with our purpose of connecting everyone for a better future."

Source: Supplied.
R64.5m facility in the works at Redefine's Brackengate 2 precinct

19 hours ago

.
To take advantage of the 30% more airtime, customers need to make their airtime purchases through VodaPay, available for download on the Apple App Store; Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery. As an example, a customer recharging with R12 will get R3.60 more airtime, totalling a full value of R15.60.

“From mobile devices to internet access, connectivity opens opportunities to transform lives and connect for a better future leaving no one behind. With more airtime, customers can take advantage of many more digital platforms that keep them empowered, and even more so when they use our super app, VodaPay,” added Tayob.

With the ever-growing reliance on devices and the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, Vodacom recognises the importance of staying ahead of evolving customer needs. With this promotion, customers can now experience the freedom to stay connected with loved ones; conduct business and explore the digital world.

“The introductory offer reflects Vodacom’s ongoing commitment to delivering value and convenience to all VodaPay users. By utilising the power of digital technology, Vodacom is revolutionising the way customers access and enjoy mobile communication services,” concluded Tayob.

