BizTrends2025: The evolution and future of payments and e-commerce in South Africa

South Africa's payments and e-commerce landscape has undergone significant transformation from traditional cash transactions to modern digital platforms.

Source: Supplied. Privesan Naidoo, Executive: Trading Product VP (card and payments) at Nedbank.

The trend has largely been driven by a combination of technological advancements and changing consumer behaviours and was significantly accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This evolution has not only reshaped consumer behaviour but also opened new avenues for small businesses and unbanked populations, paving the way for broader economic inclusion. Understanding this journey is key to grasping South Africa's digital payments future and the opportunities it holds.

The adoption of electronic funds transfer (EFT) in the late 20th century marked a pivotal shift, laying the groundwork for subsequent digital innovations. With the rise of mobile banking platforms, South Africans began to see the possibilities of managing finances outside the confines of traditional banking. The recent surge in digital payments, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, further solidified this shift.

Digital payments surge

According to the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa), the period between 2020 and 2023 saw a remarkable increase in digital transactions, with contactless payments and digital wallets becoming highly popular. Consumers’ preference for seamless, cashless transactions led to the widespread use of digital wallets and the integration of QR code payments in everyday commerce.

These innovations have democratised access to financial services, particularly for small businesses that now benefit from the ease and convenience of digital payments. Parallel to the transformation in payments, e-commerce has become a powerful driver of economic inclusion in South Africa.

Major platforms such as Avo, Takealot and Amazon South Africa have opened up new channels for online shopping, providing businesses with access to a broader market and making it easier for consumers from all walks of life to access the goods and services they need.

This shift is especially significant for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as it enables them to reach customers beyond their immediate geographic location, without the constraints of a physical storefront.

Platforms like Payfast, Payflex, Peach Payments and Shopify have simplified the process of setting up online stores, allowing SMEs to engage with the digital economy more easily. This ease of entry is crucial in a country where many small businesses previously lacked the resources to compete on digital platforms.

Overcoming digital barriers

Despite these gains, there are still numerous challenges. Stubbornly high data costs, limited digital literacy, and inequitable internet access, particularly in rural areas, are preventing e-commerce from achieving its full potential. Addressing these issues is critical for ensuring that the benefits of digital commerce extend to all South Africans, creating a truly inclusive digital economy.

The good news is that South Africa is a nation with over 90% mobile penetration; so, with a concerted effort by all stakeholders, it should be relatively easy to address these challenges.

Mobile wallets like Nedbank MobiMoney, M-Pesa, VodaPay and MTN MoMo have become essential tools for reaching the unbanked and underbanked populations. These solutions offer a gateway to financial services that were once out of reach for many.

The rise of fintech innovations has also provided alternative financial services, such as peer-to-peer payments, digital lending and affordable remittance solutions. These services have become increasingly important for communities that have historically been excluded from the mainstream banking system.

Additionally, the South African Reserve Bank and the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group have been instrumental in shaping a supportive regulatory environment, ensuring that innovation can flourish while safeguarding consumer interests.

Building consumer trust

Financial literacy initiatives are also vital in ensuring that, as more South Africans come online, they do so safely and confidently. This, in turn, helps foster a sense of security and reliability in digital payments, which is essential for widespread adoption. Consumers are not only looking for convenience; they want trust, transparency and affordability when making digital payments.

This trust has been a cornerstone of the 50-year history of American Express in South Africa, where the focus on customer service and secure transactions has helped shape a stable, adaptable digital payments environment. This legacy, combined with a commitment to digital innovation, positions American Express as a key player in South Africa's evolving financial ecosystem.

Ultimately, the evolution of payments and e-commerce in South Africa is not just a technological shift; it's a societal transformation that touches every aspect of daily life. It has made financial services more accessible, enabled small businesses to thrive and connected previously isolated communities to the global economy. However, the journey is far from over.

To build a fully inclusive and connected future for all South Africans, even greater collaboration between financial institutions, fintech companies and government entities is crucial. Investments in digital infrastructure, enhanced internet access and meaningful education are the only sustainable way to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that no one is left behind as the country moves towards a digital-first economy.