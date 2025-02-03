BizTrends2025: Arik Karani on how data, disinformation, and ethics will redefine PR in Africa

Public relations (PR) in 2025 is set to be transformed by data, politics, and ethics.

According to Arik Karani, the communication lead for community resilience and sustainability at the Wikimedia Foundation and current president of the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), these forces will redefine the industry’s landscape.

Arik Karani says PR needs to embrace empathetic communication. Source: Instagram.

Political disinformation

Karani was speaking at the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) conference in Cape Town—the world’s largest professional body for the public relations, public affairs, and communications industry.

With over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, he has advised governments, NGOs, and private companies on stakeholder engagement, digital strategy, disinformation, crisis communication, and strategic planning.

“For 2025, PR in Africa will be driven by three key factors: data, disinformation, and ethics. Data will guide decision-making, while the challenges of disinformation—exemplified by efforts to undermine election integrity in 2024—demand that we, as trusted advisors, uphold the truth. Ethics, corporate responsibility, and trust will also be pivotal in shaping the future of our profession,” Karani explained.

With countries such as Tanzania, Malawi, the Central African Republic, and Burundi entering election cycles, Karani emphasises the urgent need to eliminate disinformation. “We need to determine how best to promote honest communication in nations entering the election cycle. PR professionals must serve as trusted advisors to ensure that disinformation is rooted out and that communication remains at the forefront,” he said.

Empathetic communication

Reflecting on the evolving nature of public trust, Karani noted that while traditional media once held the public’s confidence, many now turn to content creators for information. “This shift raises an ethical dilemma regarding the truthfulness of the information being shared—and how we can effectively verify it,” he observed.

Karani also highlighted the importance of incorporating artificial intelligence into PR practices. “PR professionals need to leverage AI to enhance—not replace—their work. It can help analyse and break down data, enabling us to communicate more effectively,” he said.

Finally, Karani called for a shift from corporate to empathetic communication. “We are currently inundated with corporate messaging, but the way we consume information has changed. I no longer engage with billboards the same way I do with my phone. To truly connect, communicators must move away from generic corporate statements and tailor their messages to the specific channels and regions of their audiences.”

As PR evolves in 2025, data-driven insights, the battle against disinformation, and a renewed focus on ethical and empathetic communication are poised to redefine the industry in Africa.