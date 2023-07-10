Industries

East Coast Radio announces new Breakfast Show co-host

10 Jul 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio (ECR) is delighted to introduce a new addition to the Breakfast Show team - Carmen Reddy.
East Coast Radio announces new Breakfast Show co-host

A proud native of KwaZulu-Natal, Carmen brings with her a wealth of experience in radio and journalism that spans 15 years.

Carmen's journey with Darren and Sky began a month ago when she joined the duo as a Friday guest co-host. The chemistry and energy she brought to the show were undeniable, and the response from the listeners was overwhelmingly positive. It was clear that Carmen was the perfect fit for the team.
ECR's programming manager, Travis Bussiahn, believes the addition of Carmen to the East Coast Breakfast team will further strengthen the already hugely successful show.

“Carmen's broad experience, inquiring mind, and passion for radio is truly exceptional. We couldn't be more excited to have her come home, join the station, and contribute her talent and caliber to our already incredible lineup.” he said.

The official announcement was made on Monday, 10 July, during an on-air segment with current Breakfast host, Darren Maule and co-host Sky Tshabalala, who called Carmen to let her know that they would like her to become a permanent co-host.

In true Darren and Sky fashion, they then left ECR’s headquarters in Umhlanga and headed to Johannesburg to personally bring Carmen back to Durban.

Over the next few days, the Breakfast team will embark on an exciting road trip with their new co-host in tow. They will broadcast from various locations along the route as they journey home together.

The road trip presents an excellent opportunity for the team to get better acquainted with Carmen and to allow her to reconnect with the beauty of her home province.

Bussiahn also emphasised that while Carmen is a fresh face, the station remains committed to retaining KwaZulu-Natal's favourite radio personalities.
“As a station, we take pride in recruiting and nurturing the best talent South Africa has to offer. We only make changes to our lineup when necessary, and this time around, we're keeping KZN's favourites.”

Here’s a look at the East Coast Radio lineup:

  • East Coast Breakfast – with Darren, Sky, and Carmen: Weekdays from 6am to 9am
  • Daytime Carol Ofori: Weekdays from 9am to 12pm
  • Daytime Vic Naidoo: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm
  • Stacey & J Sbu on afternoon drive: Weekdays from 3pm to 6pm
  • Tee Xaba: Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 9pm
  • Deon Govender: Monday to Thursday from 9pm to 11pm and Party People on Fridays from 6pm to 9pm
  • Mike V: Weekdays from 4am to 6pm and Sundays from 6pm to 10pm
  • Sam Cele: Weekends, Friday from 9pm to 1am, Saturday from 6pm to 10pm and Sunday from 10pm to 2am
  • Danny Guselli: Weekends from 10am to 2pm
  • Styles Mbatha: Weekends from 6am to 10am
  • Jane Linley Thomas: Weekends from 2pm to 6pm
  • Gordon Graham: Sundays from 10pm to 2am

East Coast Radio remains committed to providing the highest quality and most enjoyable radio experience for its listeners.

The station looks forward to the journey ahead with Carmen as part of the Breakfast Show team.

Listen to East Coast Radio’s award-winning content via the ECR App (iOS/Android) or on www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live.

You can also listen via DStv channel 836.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: East Coast Radio, Darren Maule, Travis Bussiahn, Sky Tshabalala, Carol Ofori



