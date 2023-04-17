Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingTBWAHustle MediaIMC ConferenceRocket Creative Design & DisplayPrimedia OutdoorRand ShowOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicBurger KingLocation BankThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


2023 Radio Awards open

17 Apr 2023
The Radio Awards have opened with stations invited to register submissions.
Source ©Radio Awards The Radio Awards are open. Pictured are winners from the 2022 Radio Awards
Source ©Radio Awards https://radioawards.co.za/ Radio Awards The Radio Awards are open. Pictured are winners from the 2022 Radio Awards

There is no entry-fee, and stations may edit their entries right up until the 9 July 2023 entry deadline.

Now in its 13th year, the awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

The complete list of entry-categories for 2023 can be viewed on The Radio Awards website, where stations are advised to ensure their entry fits the required criteria.

Categories

Categories include:

  • Show categories
  • Presenter categories
  • Producer categories
  • Online categories
  • Creative categories

Source:
Winners of the Radio Awards 2022 announced!

28 Nov 2022

Nominations categories

  • Station manager’s choice

    • This year for the first time the Station Manager’s Choice category is included in the main entry system. Station managers can now submit their nominations for this category as they have done in previous years for the Hall of Fame and Bright Star categories.

    This category recognises those individuals who have previously not had the opportunity to be acknowledged for their support to the team, and their contributions to radio.

    This individual works behind the scenes, they go beyond the call of duty, and are the unsung heroes of a radio station. They could be a PA, a member of the finance department, a sales executive, or someone who brings unique energy and positivity to the work environment, in support of the on-air talent and station management.

  • Bright Star nomination

    • The nominee for this category must be 26 or younger – either on air, or behind the scenes – who is making their mark on the industry. The award is aimed at an individual who has an intrinsic understanding and love for the medium, respects its past, but who also has great ideas about its future. The individual would be someone who is a tireless worker and on whom the radio station has come to rely on.

    Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.
    Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi

    1 hour ago

  • Hall of Fame nomination

    • The nominated individual would need to have been in the industry for over 30 years, who is either still in the business, or has retired.This individual needs to have made an indelible mark on the industry – either on air, or in management and, ideally, who is revered and talked about by the industry. This person would be a strong inspiration and mentor.

My Station

The fan favourite My Station competition that gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, will take place later in the year, and more information will follow.

Judging panel

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise. In a continuous effort to expand diversity and practice fairness in judging all station entries in their different languages, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges.

Suggestions for the judging panel should be directed to Philantu Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa.

BBDO South Africa have again been appointed as the auditors of the 2023 Radio Awards programme.

NextOptions
Read more: radio, radio awards, rising star

Related

Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.
Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi1 hour ago
Lisa Black is an intern illustrator who was the top student at Red&Yellow Creative School of Business. Source: Supplied.
#RisingStar: Lisa Black, an illustrator to watch12 Apr 2023
Source:
The SABC needs to survive... so pay your TV licence29 Mar 2023
Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards28 Mar 2023
Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist
7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM23 Mar 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM
#BehindtheSelfie: Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM15 Mar 2023
Source ©Twitter Renowned radio DJ, Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with cancer
Mark Pilgrim passes away6 Mar 2023
Mo Flava. Source: Instagram
Mo Flava parts ways with Metro FM3 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz