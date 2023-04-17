2023 Radio Awards open

Source ©Radio Awards https://radioawards.co.za/ Radio Awards The Radio Awards are open. Pictured are winners from the 2022 Radio Awards

There is no entry-fee, and stations may edit their entries right up until the 9 July 2023 entry deadline.

Now in its 13th year, the awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

The complete list of entry-categories for 2023 can be viewed on The Radio Awards website, where stations are advised to ensure their entry fits the required criteria.

Categories

Categories include:

Show categories



Presenter categories



Producer categories



Online categories



Creative categories

Nominations categories

Station manager’s choice This year for the first time the Station Manager’s Choice category is included in the main entry system. Station managers can now submit their nominations for this category as they have done in previous years for the Hall of Fame and Bright Star categories. This category recognises those individuals who have previously not had the opportunity to be acknowledged for their support to the team, and their contributions to radio. This individual works behind the scenes, they go beyond the call of duty, and are the unsung heroes of a radio station. They could be a PA, a member of the finance department, a sales executive, or someone who brings unique energy and positivity to the work environment, in support of the on-air talent and station management.

Bright Star nomination The nominee for this category must be 26 or younger – either on air, or behind the scenes – who is making their mark on the industry. The award is aimed at an individual who has an intrinsic understanding and love for the medium, respects its past, but who also has great ideas about its future. The individual would be someone who is a tireless worker and on whom the radio station has come to rely on.

Hall of Fame nominationThe nominated individual would need to have been in the industry for over 30 years, who is either still in the business, or has retired.This individual needs to have made an indelible mark on the industry – either on air, or in management and, ideally, who is revered and talked about by the industry. This person would be a strong inspiration and mentor.

My Station

The fan favourite My Station competition that gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, will take place later in the year, and more information will follow.

Judging panel

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise. In a continuous effort to expand diversity and practice fairness in judging all station entries in their different languages, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges.

Suggestions for the judging panel should be directed to Philantu Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa.

BBDO South Africa have again been appointed as the auditors of the 2023 Radio Awards programme.