Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

eMediaOrnicoVega SchoolSocial PlacesSmile 90.4FMTechsys DigitalBrandMappDemographicaVERVEHeineken South AfricaEduvosDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingWavemakerTFG (The Foschini Group)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Winners of the Radio Awards 2022 announced!

28 Nov 2022
The winners of the South African Radio Awards have been announced.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

South Africa’s radio industry came out in full force on Saturday at the Radio Awards gala dinner at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, with popular South African comedian Loyiso Madinga as Master of Ceremonies.

Now in its 12th year, the 2022 Radio Awards recognise the personalities in front of the microphone, as well as those operating behind the scenes to produce radio of the highest quality.

The winners

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus).

Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, and general achievements, as well as their ‘x-factor’.

Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor.

Nine individuals were inducted as Bright Stars and included Aaron Masemola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke

Rorisang Mkhumbeni was the recipient of the Bursary Award.

Source:
All the 2022 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year award winners

3 days ago

In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, more than 1,1 million public votes made 2022 a record year for audience participation. The MyStation - Most Votes award went to Hot102.7FM, while the My Station - Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners, finalists and talented professionals in the radio industry for their hard work, resilience, and dedication to the medium. Special thanks to the Advisory Board and esteemed judges for their commitment and time in listening to thousands of hours of submissions. Being able to celebrate the success of the radio industry at an in-person event once again has been a highlight,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

The Radio Awards 2022 results were audited by BDO South Africa.

To view the complete list of winners, go here.

NextOptions
Read more: SAFM, Trish Taylor, Nadia Bulbulia, Benjy Mudie, Radio Awards, Loyiso Madinga, Taryn Westoby, South African radio, Arena Holdings, Owen Crafford

Related

Source:
5FM launches 5-a-side football tournament15 Nov 2022
Winners of the 2022 AMARA Annual Media Recruitment Awards
AMARA Recruitment Award winners for 202214 Nov 2022
Image supplied. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)’s public service announcement campaign, Imagine a World, that describes a world without radio, television or cellphone service
NAB campaign addresses infrastructure vandalism10 Oct 2022
Image supplied. The 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards’ winners
Sunday Times GenNext Awards' winners announced16 Sep 2022
Picture supplied.
Nadia Bulbulia inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame13 Sep 2022
Image supplied. All the inaugural DStv content Creators Awards winners
All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners12 Sep 2022
East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards8 Sep 2022
Jacaranda FM named finalist for 14 SA Radio Awards
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM named finalist for 14 SA Radio Awards8 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz