Winners of the Radio Awards 2022 announced!

The winners of the South African Radio Awards have been announced.

South Africa’s radio industry came out in full force on Saturday at the Radio Awards gala dinner at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, with popular South African comedian Loyiso Madinga as Master of Ceremonies.

Now in its 12th year, the 2022 Radio Awards recognise the personalities in front of the microphone, as well as those operating behind the scenes to produce radio of the highest quality.

The winners

This year, 91 winners were announced across 30 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus).

Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, and general achievements, as well as their ‘x-factor’.

Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor.

Nine individuals were inducted as Bright Stars and included Aaron Masemola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke

Rorisang Mkhumbeni was the recipient of the Bursary Award.

In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, more than 1,1 million public votes made 2022 a record year for audience participation. The MyStation - Most Votes award went to Hot102.7FM, while the My Station - Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners, finalists and talented professionals in the radio industry for their hard work, resilience, and dedication to the medium. Special thanks to the Advisory Board and esteemed judges for their commitment and time in listening to thousands of hours of submissions. Being able to celebrate the success of the radio industry at an in-person event once again has been a highlight,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

The Radio Awards 2022 results were audited by BDO South Africa.

To view the complete list of winners, go here.