All the 2022 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year award winners

GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph has won the overall 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) award walking away with R100, 000 in prize money.

Joseph won for his long-running investigation into the National Lotteries Commission and its recipients.

The VJOY judging panel is headed by convener Mapi Mhlangu, with judges Jermaine Craig, Ryland Fisher, Arthur Goldstuck, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Elna Rossouw, Advocate Robin Sewlal, and Obed Zilwa.

The theme for the 2022 Awards was ‘Storytellers’, with judges praising the outstanding calibre of submissions from all nine provinces.

Mhlangu said, “Notable was the work that looked at how journalists, as story tellers, approached big stories and the individual impact they had on their craft and mental well-being. Many of these contributions were fascinating to read or watch and gave the public different and interesting insights into the issues facing our country. Telling and hearing these stories is a big part of what makes us human.”

The VJOY Lifetime Achiever Award went to renowned poet and author Dr Don Mattera, who died in July, aged 86.

The national category winners, who each won R10, 000 are: