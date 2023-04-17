Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi

Messages of condolences have poured in for SABC presenter and journalist Matome Maupi who died on Thursday at age 52.

Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.

Maupi who was a veteran broadcaster died after spending two months in hospital.

“With Maupi and his colleagues on the popular SABC Thobela FM current affairs show Hlokwa la Tsela, as well as on other Thobela FM current affairs shows, we simplified complex political, economic and scientific concepts and categories, and delivered them in the language of the people”, said SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo.

Maupi started his career at Mohodi FM before joining the SABC in the early 2000s. He was wll known for his ability to precisely communicate with government officials about service delivery issues affecting communities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Gauteng.

"We are bereft of words of comfort as Matome Maupi was one of a kind- an intersection of assertiveness and humility packed in a human being," said SABC regional manager Oupa Mamabolo.