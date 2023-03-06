Industries

Africa


Mark Pilgrim passes away

6 Mar 2023
Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with stage four lung cancer. The 53 year old veteran radio and TV presenter revealed his diagnosis in March 2022. A few months later, the cancer had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.
Source ©Twitter Renowned radio DJ, Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with cancer
Source ©Twitter Twitter\ Renowned radio DJ, Mark Pilgrim has passed away following a battle with cancer

He worked for 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo in Johannesburg. He retired in 2014, but then joined Hot 102.7FM in Johannesburg where he started with the Saturday show.

At the time of his diagnosis, Pilgrim was a presenter on Hot 102.7FM in the mornings from Monday to Saturday.

Hot 102.FM

"It was with great sadness that I share this news," Lloyd Madurai, managing director at Hot 102.7FM said in an online statement.

"Our hero and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45," Madurai said in a Facebook post published an hour later.

"He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath.

"The family thank you for being part of his journey. For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace."

A long battle

News24 reports that in July last year Pilgrim revealed during his seventh round of chemotherapy treatment that his latest scans had shown "a further significant reduction in the tumours (in size and intensity)".

A month later, the TV personality revealed that after a 45-minute radiation therapy session, "the tumours in the leg and spine are hopefully gone".

Pilgrim suffered a collapsed lung in September, leading to multiple related issues.

In October and November, the journalist underwent multiple medical procedures to address the collapsed lung, which saw him spend weeks in the ICU recovering. He was discharged from hospital in time to ring in the new year with his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.

Never-say-die attitude

Pilgram will also be remembered for his never-say-die attitude following his diagnosis and treatments. He shared his fight on social media, including the days he spent in hospital, keeping his fans motivated about his determination to fight.

Pilgrim is survived by his two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10.

radio, 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, Mark Pilgrim, DJ, Hot 102.7FM

