Flux Trends' 2023 Generation Z Immersion Experience launches

In an era where foresight, problem-solving and left field thinking are the new business currency, Flux Trends is launching its Flux Innovation Tour 2023: Meet the Solution-Based, Future Innovators Defining the New World Order.

Image supplied. Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa

This unique full-day tour kicks off the night before with a meet-and-greet cocktail event with your fellow travellers to contextualise the tour ahead.

The next day, your tour guide Dion Chang, founder of Flux Trends, together with the Flux Trends team, will take you on a remarkable and unexpected journey.

They will facilitate the all-important conversations that take place between stops and give you an opportunity to converse and delve into years of Flux research that will help you frame the future of your business - through the lens of your future workforce and customers.

Your tour will start at 8am and conclude at 5pm, back where you started. Food and drinks will be provided at stops throughout the day.

Designed to simultaneously shift your thinking and challenge your perceptions of the innovation process by - literally - introducing delegates to the future the tour will introduce you to the young innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs building the future of South Africa, Africa, and the world.

Gen Z – The SA so-called “born free” generation

Flux Trends has long been passionate about Generation Z, the first digital natives of humanity.

The South African cohort, the so-called “born free” generation, has lived through life-changing world events within a few short years. This is the generation that was born in post-apartheid South Africa, into an already always-on-internet landscape and came of age during the global pandemic and an extinction-level climate crisis.

Yet, they are resilient, motivated, and not afraid to challenge the existing world order.

Flux Trends invites you to do exactly that: come meet the young movers and makers where they are and see, taste and touch for yourself how they are challenging and re-creating the world in their own image.

The Flux Trends Generation Z Immersion Experience takes place on 15 June. Book for the Experience here before 31 March 2023 to qualify for the Early Bird Special. Bookings close on 31 May 2023.

The search for 10 aspiring under 25s

Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa. Under 25 years old, these innovators are making a difference in South Africa and the world at large.

Nominate yourself or someone else to be selected as one of Flux Trends’ top 10 innovators.

The winner will be featured in the Flux Trends Generation Z Immersion Experience.