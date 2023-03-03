Industries

Africa


TikTok wants to introduce a 60-minute screen limit for under-18s

3 Mar 2023
TikTok will set a 60-minute daily screen time for under-18s .
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

According to reports if the under-18s hit the limit they can enter a passcode to be able to continue to use the app.

But they will be able to opt out of the 60-minute option if they use the app for more than 100 minutes a day by choosing their own limit option, while parents will continue to be able to monitor their children's usage.

Users of the platform have to be at least 13 and will receive a weekly notification that recaps their screen time.

Source:
TikTok content creators may soon charge followers to view videos

16 Feb 2023

Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok, said they had consulted researchers on developing the new limits.

"While there's no collectively endorsed position on the 'right' amount of screen time, or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital in choosing this limit," he said.

