Africa


TikTok content creators may soon charge followers to view videos

16 Feb 2023
TikTok creators may soon be able to charge their follower R18 to view their videos.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

According to reports the paywall is one of many changes that will be introduced in order to attract new users.

TikTok is also working on the Creator Fund 2.0 which is a newer version of the original fund it launched in 2020. The fund will pay creators that have more than 100,000 followers to incentivise them to stay on the app.

The social media company is also reportedly trying to attract older users.

Source:
Gen Z: The one to watch in your PR strategy

By 3 days ago

"On TikTok, anyone can be a creator and everyone can enjoy entertainment from our inspiring creators, and we aim to continue innovating this experience so people can express themselves, find their community, and be rewarded for their creativity," said a spokesperson for TikTok.

TikTok’s rise to a media giant has been quick with the user base doubling between 2019 and 2021. According to reports it went form 291.4 million users to more than 600 million users. By the end of 2021 it reported that it had one billion monthly users.

This growth could be attributed to platforms like TikTok becoming the new search engine. According to a GWI report, young people are more likely to search for products and services on apps like Instagram and TikTok.

