This month TNT Africa (DStv Channel 137) is celebrating its 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. with a global centennial campaign Celebrating Every Story

Warner Bros. TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film with themed weekends such DC Universe Weekend

“We’re proud to play a part in celebrating a century of film with Warner Bros. Studios this month – and seeing the exciting plans the global team has lined up for the rest of the year,” says Guillaume Le Gros, Warner Bros. Discovery programming and acquisitions director for General Entertainment Networks in France and Africa.

“Film fans across Africa are in for a treat with some of the greatest films ever made by one of the world’s most iconic studios.”

The campaign shows five curated weekends of the films, moments, and memories that have contributed to a century of moviemaking this April.

The themed weekends kicked off at the start of April with DC Universe Weekend, with channel premieres of Superman Returns (2006), Man of Steel (2013), and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), as well as a broadcast of Suicide Squad (2016).

There is also Action Weekend (8-9 April) is a throwback to action classics, then Adventure Weekend, followed by Crime Weekend and wrapping up the celebration is Comedy Weekend.

More than 145,000 hours of programming

Founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner and incorporated on 4 April 1923, Warner Bros. is home to one of the world's most well-known collections of brands in the entertainment industry, including motion pictures, television, streaming, video games, consumer products and live experiences.

The Studio's vast content library, one of the most prestigious and valuable in the world, consists of more than 145,000 hours of programming.

Warner Bros. is also home to one of the most diverse portfolios of franchises, such as Looney Tunes, Wizarding World, DC, FRIENDS, Game of Thrones, Hanna-Barbera and many more